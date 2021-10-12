checkAd

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results, Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial:

Domestic:           833-654-8257
International:           602-585-9869
Conference ID:            3942569

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through Nov. 10, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) with conference ID 3942569.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Inc. is the financial holding company for First Citizens Bank. First Citizens Bank provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, professionals and the medical community through more than 500 branch offices in 19 states, digital banking, ATMs and telephone banking. For more information, visit First Citizens’ website at firstcitizens.com.

Contact: Barbara Thompson   Deanna Hart
  Corporate Communications   Investor Relations
  919-716-2716   919-716-2137




