Harsco Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, prior to NYSE market open via newswire distribution and a posting on the company website at www.harsco.com. The Company will also host its quarterly conference call and webcast that morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details for Investors and Financial Analysts

What: Harsco Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in (US): (833) 651-7826

Dial-in (International): (414) 238-0989

Conference ID: 7077356

Listen-Only Mode and Archived Webcast: www.harsco.com

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact   Media Contact
David Martin Jay Cooney
717.612.5628 717.730.3683
damartin@harsco.com jcooney@harsco.com




