checkAd

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Strategic Midland Basin Gas Gathering & Processing Joint Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 22:13  |   |   |   

MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 5, 2021 Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), and a private affiliate of an investment fund, completed an acquisition of a majority interest in a Midland Basin gas gathering and processing company from West Texas Gas, Inc. and its affiliates through a joint venture. Rattler invested approximately $104 million in cash to acquire a minority interest in the joint venture. The joint venture’s assets primarily consist of an interconnected gas gathering system and six major gas processing plants servicing the Midland Basin with 925 MMcf/d of total processing capacity with additional gas gathering and processing expansions planned.

“This deal highlights the strategic relationship between Diamondback and Rattler as this is the sixth significant joint venture with Diamondback as a major customer in which Rattler has participated. With Diamondback deploying a majority of its development capital in the Northern Midland Basin, expanded gas gathering and processing capacity and an enhanced relationship with a crucial midstream partner with strong financial backing will support Diamondback’s upstream development. For Rattler, the joint venture is an attractive opportunity to invest in a growing gas gathering and processing system in the core of the Midland Basin,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s General Partner.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@rattlermidstream.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Strategic Midland Basin Gas Gathering & Processing Joint Venture MIDLAND, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - On October 5, 2021 Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), and a private affiliate of an investment fund, completed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
XP Inc. Reports R$47 Billion Adjusted Net Inflows, R$8.6 Billion Credit Portfolio and R$3.3 Billion ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Martin Marietta Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.
Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...