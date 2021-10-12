checkAd

Adicet Announces Promotion of Blake Aftab, Ph.D. to Chief Scientific Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing first-in-class allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced Blake Aftab, Ph.D., has been promoted to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, Dr. Aftab will be responsible for the continued expansion of Adicet’s pipeline of therapeutic candidates in solid and hematologic tumors.

“It is my pleasure to announce Blake’s promotion to Chief Scientific Officer. During his tenure, Blake’s strong scientific acumen, leadership, and deep knowledge of cell therapies has led us to new strategic opportunities for expansion of our preclinical pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta T cell product candidates,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “In addition to the momentum we’re seeing in our research and development initiatives, we are excited for the future as we plan to take our first glimpse at interim data from our ongoing Phase 1 trial of ADI-001 in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Adicet’s ADI-001 Phase 1 study marks the first gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy in clinical development, and we look forward to seeing preliminary data later this year.”

Dr. Aftab has served as Vice President and Head of Research since April 2021. Prior to Adicet, he was Vice President and Head of Preclinical Science and Translational Medicine at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he contributed to the company’s initial transition to cell therapy and led the focus on developing Allo-CAR T cell therapies. Previously, Dr. Aftab led multiple research programs at University of California, San Francisco focused on drug discovery and clinical translation in multiple myeloma, including early research supporting targeted approaches for CD38, as well as other impactful targets of interest for CAR-T therapies. Dr. Aftab received his Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacology and Drug Discovery, from The University of California, Santa Barbara.

