CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results

DULLES, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2022 first-quarter financial results.



There are two ways to access the event: