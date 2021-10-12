On August 19, 2021, Nano-X revealed that it had “received a request for additional information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’) concerning the Company’s last 510(k) submission of its multi-source device, Nanox.ARC.” The 510(k) submission was placed on hold pending the Company’s response.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.25 per share, or 9.5%, to close at $21.43 per share on August 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nano-X securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006156/en/