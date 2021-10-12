Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-106 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature a presentation from KOL Ben Philpot, Ph.D., Associate Director of the UNC Neuroscience Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, who will discuss the gene replacement approach to treating patients with Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.