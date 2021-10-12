checkAd

Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:29  |  18   |   |   

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on TSHA-106 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature a presentation from KOL Ben Philpot, Ph.D., Associate Director of the UNC Neuroscience Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, who will discuss the gene replacement approach to treating patients with Angelman syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and learning disabilities.

The event will also feature presentations from:

  • Kimberly Goodspeed, M.D., Assistant Professor in the Departments of Pediatrics, Neurology, and Psychology at UT Southwestern, who will provide an overview of Angelman syndrome
  • Allyson Berent DVM, Dipl. ACVIM, Chief Science Officer for the Foundation for Angelman Therapeutics, Director of the Angelman Syndrome Biomarker and Outcome Measure Consortium and Co-Director of the International Angelman Syndrome Research Council, who will discuss the natural history of the disease and the burden of disease as well as provide a patient and caregiver perspective
  • Ryan Butler, Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at UT Southwestern, who will discuss the vectorized knockdown of UBE3A-ATS approach to treating Angelman syndrome
  • Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D of Taysha, who will review the clinical development strategy for the treatment of Angelman syndrome

To register for the investor day, please click here. A live video webcast will be available in the "Events & Media" section of the Taysha corporate website. An archived version of the event will be available on the website for 60 days.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Taysha Gene Therapies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Taysha Gene Therapies to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on TSHA-106 for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Taysha Announces Exclusive Option from UTSW to License Worldwide Rights to Clinical-Stage AAV9 Gene Therapy Program for CLN7 Disease, a Research Collaboration with UTSW to Develop Next-Generation Construct for CLN7 and a Grant Award to Batten Hope
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for TSHA-101 for the Treatment of Infantile GM2 Gangliosidosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Healthcare Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Taysha Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for TSHA-102 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Positive Preclinical Data for TSHA-104 Demonstrating Therapeutic Potential in SURF1-associated Leigh Syndrome in Journal Molecular Therapy: Methods & Clinical Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten