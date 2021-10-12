NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Record Loan Write Down in Third Quarter

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously reported, NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent company of NorthEast Community Bank, had one non-performing loan as of June 30, 2021 that was a non-residential real estate loan with a balance of $3.593 million that is secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut and guaranteed by the two borrowers. The loan was originated in 2016 as a two-year bridge loan and, upon the borrower’s failure to satisfy the loan at the maturity date, the loan was accelerated and a foreclosure action was instituted. The loan remains in foreclosure but is subject to Connecticut’s continuing foreclosure moratorium and backlog. The property securing the loan is subject to a parking easement and based on a recently updated appraisal showing the property’s value with the parking easement to be zero, the Company has determined to write off the $3.5 million loan. The write down is a non-cash charge. The Company intends to aggressively seek recovery of all amounts due from the personal guarantors of the foreclosed loan. However, the recovery process is uncertain, and it may take an extended period of time to resolve this matter. In the event the Company is successful against the guarantors, any recovery received would be added back to the loan loss provision and taken back into income at such time.



As a result of the write down, the Company expects to record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ending September 30, 2021 in an amount at least equal to the amount of the write down in order to replenish NorthEast Community Bank’s allowance for loan losses. Following the third quarter provision and charge off of the foreclosed loan, the allowance for loan losses is expected to be approximately equal to the allowance for loan losses reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was approximately $5.1 million. While the write down of this loan and the replenishment of the allowance for loan losses will adversely affect net income for the third quarter, the Company anticipates that it will report net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of approximately $730,000. At September 30, 2021, as of the result of the charge off of the foreclosed loan, the Company expects to have no nonperforming assets in its portfolio. The Company intends to announce third quarter results during the week of October 24, 2021.