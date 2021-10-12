checkAd

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Record Loan Write Down in Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 22:29  |  35   |   |   

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously reported, NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent company of NorthEast Community Bank, had one non-performing loan as of June 30, 2021 that was a non-residential real estate loan with a balance of  $3.593 million that is secured by commercial real estate located in Greenwich, Connecticut and guaranteed by the two borrowers. The loan was originated in 2016 as a two-year bridge loan and, upon the borrower’s failure to satisfy the loan at the maturity date, the loan was accelerated and a foreclosure action was instituted. The loan remains in foreclosure but is subject to Connecticut’s continuing foreclosure moratorium and backlog. The property securing the loan is subject to a parking easement and based on a recently updated appraisal showing the property’s value with the parking easement to be zero, the Company has determined to write off the $3.5 million loan. The write down is a non-cash charge. The Company intends to aggressively seek recovery of all amounts due from the personal guarantors of the foreclosed loan. However, the recovery process is uncertain, and it may take an extended period of time to resolve this matter. In the event the Company is successful against the guarantors, any recovery received would be added back to the loan loss provision and taken back into income at such time.

As a result of the write down, the Company expects to record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ending September 30, 2021 in an amount at least equal to the amount of the write down in order to replenish NorthEast Community Bank’s allowance for loan losses. Following the third quarter provision and charge off of the foreclosed loan, the allowance for loan losses is expected to be approximately equal to the allowance for loan losses reported for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was approximately $5.1 million. While the write down of this loan and the replenishment of the allowance for loan losses will adversely affect net income for the third quarter, the Company anticipates that it will report net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of approximately $730,000. At September 30, 2021, as of the result of the charge off of the foreclosed loan, the Company expects to have no nonperforming assets in its portfolio. The Company intends to announce third quarter results during the week of October 24, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Record Loan Write Down in Third Quarter WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - As previously reported, NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqCM: NECB) (the “Company”), the parent company of NorthEast Community Bank, had one non-performing loan as of June 30, 2021 that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...