Victory Capital Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company also reported that it achieved positive net total flows and positive net long-term flows during the third-quarter period.

 

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management1

(unaudited; in millions)

 

As of:

By Asset Class

September 30, 2021

 

August 31, 2021

Solutions

$

39,376

 

$

41,101

Fixed Income

 

36,897

 

 

37,002

U.S. Mid Cap Equity

 

29,798

 

 

31,261

U.S. Small Cap Equity

 

19,863

 

 

20,157

U.S. Large Cap Equity

 

14,803

 

 

15,671

Global / Non-U.S. Equity

 

15,570

 

 

16,177

Other

 

416

 

 

383

