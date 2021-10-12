Victory Capital Reports September 2021 Assets Under Management
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $159.9 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Company also reported that it achieved positive net total flows and positive net long-term flows during the third-quarter period.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management1
(unaudited; in millions)
As of:
By Asset Class
September 30, 2021
August 31, 2021
Solutions
$
39,376
$
41,101
Fixed Income
36,897
37,002
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
29,798
31,261
U.S. Small Cap Equity
19,863
20,157
U.S. Large Cap Equity
14,803
15,671
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
15,570
16,177
Other
416
383
