checkAd

GAN To Host Virtual Investor Event on October 15, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.10.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Friday, October 15, 2021.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 AM EDT and will be webcasted within the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. The recording of the presentation will be accessible for approximately 90 days on the Company's website. The presentation is open to all interested parties.

GAN’s executive management team will also hold a Question & Answer session. If you have any questions for the management team, please submit them to rshore@GAN.com or GAN@alpha-ir.com before or during the event.

Live Webcast Stream Details

Date/Time: Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM EDT
Webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/gan20211004

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses to land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports betting and social casino gaming branded as ‘Simulated Gaming’.

During the course of this event, the Company will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements made during this event that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s business opportunities and long-term outlook. Such forward-looking statements will be based on management’s current expectations. Such statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors (including, without limitation, those risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission) that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Attendees are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

GAN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAN To Host Virtual Investor Event on October 15, 2021 GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries, today announced that it will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Valaris Drillship Achieves ABS Enhanced Electrical System Notation in World First
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
OWLT Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Owlet, ...
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.10.21GAN Postpones Investor Event Previously Scheduled for October 4
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21GAN To Host Investor Event in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten