First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 Per Share

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE American: FEN) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.30 per share. The distribution will be payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN):

Distribution per share:

$0.30

Distribution Rate based on the October 11, 2021 NAV of $14.41:

8.33%

Distribution Rate based on the October 11, 2021 closing market price of $14.18:

8.46%

It is anticipated that, due to the tax treatment of cash distributions made by the publicly-traded master limited partnerships ("MLPs") in which the Fund invests, a portion of distributions the Fund makes to Common Shareholders may consist of a tax-deferred return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The Fund focuses on investing in MLPs and related public entities in the energy sector which the Fund's investment sub-advisor believes offer opportunities for income and growth. The Fund is treated as a regular corporation, or a "C" corporation, for United States federal income tax purposes and, as a result, is subject to corporate income tax to the extent the Fund recognizes taxable income.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of September 30, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

