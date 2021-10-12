checkAd

American Financial Group, Inc. Announces Its Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2021 Third Quarter Results

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) expects to release its 2021 third quarter results after 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The release will be available shortly thereafter on AFG’s website at www.AFGinc.com.

In conjunction with its release, AFG will hold a conference call to discuss 2021 third quarter results at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. There are two communication modes available to listen to the call.

By Telephone

Toll-free access will be available by dialing 1-877-459-8719 (international dial-in 424-276-6843). The conference ID for the live call is 1653603. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will remain available until November 10, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international dial-in 404-537-3406) and provide the conference ID 1653603.

Via the Internet

The conference call and accompanying webcast slides will also be broadcast live over the internet. To access the event, click the following link: https://www.AFGinc.com/news-and-events/event-calendar. Alternatively, you can choose Events from the Investor Relations page at www.AFGinc.com.

An archived webcast will be available immediately after the call via the same link on our website until November 10, 2021.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

Wertpapier


