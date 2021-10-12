Proterra Announces Redemption Fair Market Value in Connection With Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced the “Redemption Fair Market Value” in connection with its previously announced redemption of its outstanding warrants. The Redemption Fair Market Value will be used to determine the number of shares that will be issued on a “cashless” exercise of a warrant subject to the terms of the redemption notice.



On September 27, 2021, Proterra announced it was redeeming all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private placement warrants (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of Proterra’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) that are governed by the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated June 14, 2021, by and among Proterra, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., a federally chartered trust company, and Computershare Inc., a Delaware corporation (collectively, “Computershare”), as warrant agent and transfer agent (the “Warrant Agreement”). In connection with the redemption, Computershare previously delivered a redemption notice (the “Redemption Notice”) on Proterra’s behalf, and Proterra committed to inform holders of Warrants of the calculation of the Redemption Fair Market Value (as defined in the Warrant Agreement).