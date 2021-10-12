checkAd

Proterra Announces Redemption Fair Market Value in Connection With Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) today announced the “Redemption Fair Market Value” in connection with its previously announced redemption of its outstanding warrants. The Redemption Fair Market Value will be used to determine the number of shares that will be issued on a “cashless” exercise of a warrant subject to the terms of the redemption notice.

On September 27, 2021, Proterra announced it was redeeming all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private placement warrants (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of Proterra’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) that are governed by the Amended and Restated Warrant Agreement, dated June 14, 2021, by and among Proterra, Computershare Trust Company, N.A., a federally chartered trust company, and Computershare Inc., a Delaware corporation (collectively, “Computershare”), as warrant agent and transfer agent (the “Warrant Agreement”). In connection with the redemption, Computershare previously delivered a redemption notice (the “Redemption Notice”) on Proterra’s behalf, and Proterra committed to inform holders of Warrants of the calculation of the Redemption Fair Market Value (as defined in the Warrant Agreement).

As warrant agent, Computershare has delivered a notice (the “Redemption Fair Market Value Notice”) to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants on behalf of Proterra informing holders:

  • that the Redemption Fair Market Value is $9.8542; and
  • as a result, holders who exercise their Warrants on “cashless basis” will be entitled to receive 0.253 shares of Common Stock per Warrant.

Any Warrants that remain unexercised following 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 27, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Warrants will be entitled to receive only the redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).

For additional information, including information on how holders may exercise their Warrants, see the Redemption Notice. Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Warrants can be directed to Georgeson, 1290 Avenue of the Americas, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10104, telephone number 800-932-9864.

For copies of the Redemption Notice and the Redemption Fair Market Value Notice, and answers to frequently asked questions please visit our investor relations website at https://ir.proterra.com.

