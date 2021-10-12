checkAd

VERANO TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 16, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

  • Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8426228
  • After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. is a leading, vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. The Company’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. States, with active operations in 11 States, which includes eight production facilities comprising approximately 842,000 square feet of cultivation. The Company designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the Company’s ability to achieve its business objectives and growth plans going forward and expectations for other economic, market, business, and competitive factors.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

Contacts:
Investors 
Verano
Julianna Paterra, CFA
Director, Investor Relations
julianna@verano.holdings

Media 
Verano
David Spreckman
VP, Marketing & Communications 
david@verano.holdings 

Sard Verbinnen & Co.
Gabriella Coffey / Ryan McDougald
Verano-SVC@sardverb.com





