Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from the Selling Stockholders. Sun Country Airlines is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the proposed offering.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SNCY ) (“Sun Country Airlines”) today announced the commencement of a proposed secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain of its existing shareholders (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”).

Barclays and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Apollo Global Securities is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 888-603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers and charter customers and providing cargo CMI services, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.