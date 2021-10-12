checkAd

Siyata Mobile to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 and Host Earnings Call on Friday, October 15, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
12.10.2021, 22:35  |  26   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW)(TSXV:SIM) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces that it …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW)(TSXV:SIM) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after the market close.

Siyata management will also host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 15th to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Siyata Mobile conference call. Participants can also pre-register for this event using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10156672/e8a82e4800

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=o7l0 ...

The webcast replay will be available until January 15, 2022 and can be accessed through the above link or the Company's website.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, thereby increasing situational awareness and potentially saving lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify their cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

Investor Relations (Canada):
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
SYTA@kincommunications.com

Investor Relations (United States)
CORE IR
516-222-2560
SYTA@coreir.com

Siyata Mobile Corporate:
Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development
Siyata Mobile Inc.
daniel@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Siyata is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the release of the second quarter 2021 financial results. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE: Siyata Mobile Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667792/Siyata-Mobile-to-Report-Second-Quart ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siyata Mobile to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 14, 2021 and Host Earnings Call on Friday, October 15, 2021 VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW)(TSXV:SIM) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results at Annual Stockholder ...
Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details
Vicinity Motor Corp. Provides Corporate Update and 2022 Financial Guidance
TransCold Distribution, a Unilever Master Distributor, Adds KOMO Plant Based Foods to Its ...
XPhyto Reports Development Update for its Drug Delivery Business
Empower Clinics and Fobi Deepen Partnership by Offering Highest Technology Testing Solutions for ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
AI/ML Innovations' AI Rx Preparing for Imminent Launch into US Market
Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive Manufacturing Agreement for Diocheck(TM) Visual COVID-19 Antibody ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...