Resverlogix Receives Ethics Approval for Canadian Sites in Apabetalone COVID-19 Clinical Trial

Study Approval Paves the Way for Trial Participants to Begin Taking Apabetalone

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX), today announces the approval of its COVID-19 clinical trial of apabetalone by the Health Research Ethics Board (HREB) – Biomedical Panel at the University of Alberta. This approval allows for recruitment in the trial to commence.

“The ethics board approval is an important step towards bringing apabetalone to market to help fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Donald McCaffrey, Resverlogix’s President & CEO. “The approved trial design closely follows the World Health Organization’s blueprint for best practices in COVID-19 clinical trials, and meets all requirements to safely and ethically evaluate apabetalone as a potential new therapy.”

The Health Research Ethics Board assesses all matters required by section 50(1)(a) of the Health Information Act. Subject consent for access to identifiable health information is required for the research described in the ethics application, and appropriate procedures for such consent have been approved by the HREB - Biomedical Panel.The final authorization from the HREB – Biomedical Panel consisted of the evaluation of 12 complex required documents, including: approved protocol, patient consent forms, investigator brochures/product monographs, and the Health Canada no objection letter, to name a few.

Trial Overview

Study participants will be made up of patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Participants will either receive twice daily doses of apabetalone for up to 4 weeks alongside standard of care, compared to standard of care alone. The primary outcome measure of the study will be change in the World Health Organization (WHO) Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement. A total of 100 patients are expected to be enrolled at multiple sites in Canada and Brazil. The full study protocol can be found on clinicaltrials.gov.

About Apabetalone

Apabetalone (RVX-208), is a first-in-class, epigenetic small molecule, or gene regulating, therapeutic candidate. It is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor, which works in preventing disease by turning genes on and/or off through regulation of gene expression. The prevalence of BET proteins in the human body allows apabetalone, through its unique mechanism of action, to simultaneously target multiple disease-causing biological processes while maintaining a well described safety profile – leading to a new way to treat chronic disease.

