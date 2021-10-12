checkAd

Cellectis to Present Preclinical Data on UCARTMESO Supporting Anti-Tumor Activity at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 22:35  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing platform company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells and gene therapy programs for genetic diseases, announced today that pre-clinical data that support anti-tumor activity of UCARTMESO will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 36th Annual Meeting (SITC 2021), to be held in Washington, D.C. and virtually on November 10 to 14, 2021.

Cellectis will present a poster on UCARTMESO, an allogeneic CAR-T cell product candidate targeting mesothelin - expressing solid tumors. Mesothelin is a tumor-associated antigen that is highly and consistently expressed in mesothelioma and pancreatic cancer and is also over-expressed in subsets of other solid tumors (ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, triple-negative breast cancer). UCARTMESO also leverages its TALEN gene editing technology to resist immune suppression mediated by TGFβ.

Last May, during its Innovation Days, Cellectis announced the development of the new pre-clinical UCART product candidates targeting B-cell lymphomas and venturing for the first time into the solid tumor space.

Presentation Details:

Title: Mesothelin (MSLN) targeting allogeneic CAR-T cells engineered to overcome tumor immunosuppressive microenvironment
Poster Number: 143
Presenter: Roman Galetto, Ph.D, Director, Preclinical and Program Management
Date/Time: Friday November 12, 7:00AM - 8:30PM, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Poster Hall (Hall E)

Full text of the abstracts will be released on the SITC website at 7:00 a.m. ET on November 12, 2021.

About Cellectis 
Cellectis is a gene editing company, developing first of its kind therapeutic products. Cellectis utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to achieve therapeutic gene editing in hemopoietic stem cells for various genetic disorders. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 21 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing cell therapy product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system in order to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cellectis to Present Preclinical Data on UCARTMESO Supporting Anti-Tumor Activity at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a gene-editing platform company with clinical-stage immuno-oncology programs using allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...