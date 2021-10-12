Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Earnings for Q3 2021, Up 7.8%

As previously announced on September 14, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 18.00 cents ($0.18) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and 9.00 cents ($0.09) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2021.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)( www.centurybank.com ) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $33,325,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, or $5.99 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 8.9% compared to net income of $30,609,000, or $5.50 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 12.1% from $6.36 billion at December 31, 2020 to $7.13 billion at September 30, 2021. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income totaled $11,732,000, or $2.11 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 7.8% compared to net income of $10,887,000, or $1.96 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. This is the Company’s final reporting period prior to its anticipated merger with Eastern Bankshares, Inc., as discussed below.

Net interest income totaled $88.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $78.4 million for the same period in 2020. The 13.5% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to a decrease in interest expense as a result of falling interest rates. The net interest margin decreased from 2.01% on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the first nine months of 2020 compared to 1.81% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily the result of increased margin pressure as a result of decreases in interest rates across the yield curve in 2020. The average balances of interest-earning assets increased for 2021 compared to the same period last year, by $1.36 billion, or 24.4%, combined with an average yield decrease of 0.68%, resulting in a decrease in interest income of $6.0 million. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased for 2021 compared to the same period last year, by $1.04 billion, or 23.2%, combined with an average interest-bearing liabilities interest cost decrease of 0.59%, resulting in a decrease in interest expense of $16.5 million.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $4.4 million from $3.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to a credit of $750,000 for the same period in 2021. The provision for the first nine months of 2020 was primarily a result of provisions related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit provision for the first nine months of 2021 was primarily attributable to a reduction in specific allocations to the allowance for loan losses and a reduction in the historical experience reserve allocation.

Total operating expenses totaled $62.6 million for the first nine months of 2021 compared to $53.4 million for the same period last year, an increase of $9.2 million or 17.3%. The increase was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $5.3 million increase in other expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits increased for the first nine months of 2021 mainly as a result of merit increases, lower bonus accruals during the same period in 2020 as a result of uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased deferred origination cost credits, and increased employee benefits including health insurance costs. Other expenses increased for the first nine months of 2021 mainly as a result of merger related expenses, increased FDIC insurance expense as a result of increased deposits and assessment rates, and increased COVID-19 related expenses.

The Company’s effective tax rate increased from 9.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, to 15.7% for the same period in 2021. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily the result of an increase in taxable income relative to total income and nondeductible merger related expenses.

At September 30, 2021, total stockholders’ equity was $403.0 million compared to $370.4 million at December 31, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity increased primarily as a result of an increase in earnings and a decrease in total accumulated other comprehensive loss, offset somewhat by dividends declared.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 6.31% at September 30, 2021, compared to 6.64% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in quarterly average assets, offset somewhat by an increase in total stockholders’ equity. Book value per share as of September 30, 2021, was $72.37 compared to $66.53 at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $34.8 million or 1.19% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2021, compared to $35.5 million or 1.18% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, and $33.4 million or 1.12% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has remained relatively stable for the time periods presented. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $1.4 million at September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had COVID-19 modifications of 2 loans aggregating $16.3 million, primarily consisting of short-term payment deferrals. Of these modifications, $16.3 million, or 100%, were performing in accordance with their modified terms.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allows companies to delay Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The Company elected to delay FASB ASU 2016-13. This ASU was delayed until the earlier of the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID–19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020, terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. On December 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 was signed into law. The law changed the delayed implementation date to the earlier of the first day of the Company’s fiscal year that begins after the date on which the national emergency terminates or January 1, 2022.

Transaction with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On April 7, 2021, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern” ) (NASDAQ: EBC) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which, through a series of transactions, Eastern will acquire the Company in a cash transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $642 million. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, (i) each holder of Class A common stock will receive a cash payment of $115.28 per share of Class A common stock and (ii) each holder of Class B common stock will receive a cash payment of $115.28 per share of Class B common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The Company’s shareholders approved the Merger Agreement at the Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2021. The Company received the required regulatory approvals for the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

Additional information about the transaction can be found in the joint press release issued on April 7, 2021, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.centurybank.com.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and Due From Banks $ 97,743 $ 136,735 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 492,243 237,265 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 205,861 284,116 Securities Held-to-Maturity 3,211,978 2,509,088 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 11,594 13,361 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 1,321,907 1,314,245 Municipal 138,945 137,607 Construction & Land Development 6,358 10,909 Commercial Real Estate 729,384 789,836 Residential Real Estate 466,109 448,436 Consumer and Other 19,549 20,439 Home Equity 243,225 274,357 Total Loans 2,925,477 2,995,829 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 34,764 35,486 Net Loans 2,890,713 2,960,343 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 42,222 39,062 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,413 13,283 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 161,081 162,867 Total Assets $ 7,129,562 $ 6,358,834 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 1,203,943 $ 1,103,878 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 2,314,472 1,728,092 Money Market Accounts 2,337,665 2,074,108 Time Deposits 348,296 546,143 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 5,000,433 4,348,343 Total Deposits 6,204,376 5,452,221 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 269,961 232,090 Other Borrowed Funds 118,786 177,009 Total Borrowed Funds 388,747 409,099 Other Liabilities 97,405 91,022 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 6,726,611 5,988,425 Total Stockholders' Equity 402,951 370,409 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 7,129,562 $ 6,358,834

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited) For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 20,926 $ 21,431 $ 63,419 $ 63,478 Securities Held-to-Maturity 13,678 14,186 40,908 44,701 Securities Available-for-Sale 475 818 1,662 3,493 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 186 69 477 747 Total Interest Income 35,265 36,504 106,466 112,419 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 570 1,726 2,441 7,569 Money Market Accounts 2,368 3,056 7,743 12,090 Time Deposits 791 2,858 3,487 9,141 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 91 241 330 1,176 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,065 1,292 3,527 4,093 Total Interest Expense 4,885 9,173 17,528 34,069 Net Interest Income 30,380 27,331 88,938 78,350 Provision(Credit) For Loan Losses (200 ) 900 (750 ) 3,675 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 30,580 26,431 89,688 74,675 Other Operating Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,243 2,239 6,632 6,558 Lockbox Fees 914 996 2,876 2,850 Other Income 1,015 934 2,973 3,112 Total Other Operating Income 4,172 4,169 12,481 12,520 Operating Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 11,907 11,362 36,459 33,020 Occupancy 1,457 1,477 4,750 4,448 Equipment 956 809 2,836 2,608 Other 6,419 4,519 18,577 13,306 Total Operating Expenses 20,739 18,167 62,622 53,382 Income Before Income Taxes 14,013 12,433 39,547 33,813 Income Tax Expense 2,281 1,546 6,222 3,204 Net Income $ 11,732 $ 10,887 $ 33,325 $ 30,609

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, September 30, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and Due From Banks $ 121,234 $ 80,686 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 544,227 238,525 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 261,908 293,301 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 3,137,556 2,346,502 Total Loans 2,985,768 2,693,000 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 35,332 31,359 Net Loans 2,950,436 2,661,641 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (250 ) (2,861 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 40,362 36,253 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,678 12,630 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 172,044 164,804 Total Assets $ 7,243,909 $ 5,834,195 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 1,205,456 $ 889,237 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 2,342,016 1,881,897 Money Market Accounts 2,332,307 1,603,367 Time Deposits 460,474 597,589 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 5,134,797 4,082,853 Total Deposits 6,340,253 4,972,090 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 247,665 220,796 Other Borrowed Funds 135,556 169,972 Total Borrowed Funds 383,221 390,768 Other Liabilities 96,964 88,028 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 6,856,521 5,486,969 Total Stockholders' Equity 387,388 347,226 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 7,243,909 $ 5,834,195 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 6,975,666 $ 5,881,860 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 6,929,459 $ 5,571,328

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 2.11 $ 1.96 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date $ 5.99 $ 5.50 Return on average assets, year-to-date 0.62 % 0.70 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date 11.50 % 11.78 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 1.82 % 1.96 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date 1.81 % 2.01 % Efficiency ratio, Non-GAAP (1) 58.9 % 55.4 % Book value per share $ 72.37 $ 65.27 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 71.88 $ 64.79 Capital / assets 5.65 % 5.77 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.62 % 5.73 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,672,969 3,655,469 Shares outstanding Class B 1,894,940 1,912,440 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.19 % 1.12 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,318 $ 1,419 Nonperforming assets $ 1,318 $ 1,419 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ - $ 49 Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,058 $ 2,240 Net recoveries, year-to-date $ (28 ) $ (134 ) Leverage ratio 6.31 % 6.79 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.71 % 11.36 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 12.68 % 12.40 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 13.65 % 13.39 % Total risk weighted assets $ 3,618,083 $ 3,370,541 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses(numerator) $ 62,622 $ 53,382 Net interest income $ 88,938 $ 78,350 Total other operating income 12,481 12,520 Tax equivalent adjustment 4,939 5,558 Total income(denominator) $ 106,358 $ 96,428 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 58.9 % 55.4 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 402,951 $ 363,434 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 400,237 $ 360,720 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 71.88 $ 64.79 Book value per share - GAAP $ 72.37 $ 65.27 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 402,951 $ 363,434 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 400,237 $ 360,720 Total assets $ 7,129,562 $ 6,295,426 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 7,126,848 $ 6,292,712 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.62 % 5.73 % Capital / assets - GAAP 5.65 % 5.77 %

