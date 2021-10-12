Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Host Webcast and Conference Call on September 2021 Quarterly Financial Results

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) expects to announce its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after the market closes. Phibro management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting https://investors.pahc.com. The discussion will also be available by dialing +1 (888) 330-2022 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1 (365) 977-0051 for international callers. Provide the conference ID 3927884.