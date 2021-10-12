Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date For The Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter 2021 …

BUENOS AIRES / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter 2021 results on November 9, 2021. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on November 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. To access the conference call, please dial: