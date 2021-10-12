The Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Fund $1 Million in Book Projects in One Day on DonorsChoose

Starting on October 21 st and while funds last, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will help fill school and library bookshelves across the country by doubling every donation on book-related projects on DonorsChoose, up to $1 million. This effort builds on the Foundation’s $1.45 million partnership with the education nonprofit that, since August, has already provided nearly $450,000 in matching funds to teachers’ back-to-school literacy projects.

“Teachers and students need us now more than ever and filling their shelves with books that inspire learning is critical during this time in education,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to partner with DonorsChoose to help ensure children have access to books and to bring valuable resources to teachers that support literacy initiatives in their classrooms.”

Ahead of The Great Dollar General Book Match on October 21st, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation encourage teachers to spread the word and to continue posting book-related projects on DonorsChoose. Visit https://www.donorschoose.org/ to post or support a project and learn more.

Earlier this month, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced a $4.5 million investment in youth literacy, inclusive of this $1.45 million partnership with DonorsChoose and more than $3 million in youth literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

