The Dollar General Literacy Foundation to Fund $1 Million in Book Projects in One Day on DonorsChoose

Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation today announced The Great Dollar General Book Match: a special one-day, $1 million match initiative through education nonprofit DonorsChoose to celebrate National Book Month.

Starting on October 21st and while funds last, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will help fill school and library bookshelves across the country by doubling every donation on book-related projects on DonorsChoose, up to $1 million. This effort builds on the Foundation’s $1.45 million partnership with the education nonprofit that, since August, has already provided nearly $450,000 in matching funds to teachers’ back-to-school literacy projects.

“Teachers and students need us now more than ever and filling their shelves with books that inspire learning is critical during this time in education,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to partner with DonorsChoose to help ensure children have access to books and to bring valuable resources to teachers that support literacy initiatives in their classrooms.”

Ahead of The Great Dollar General Book Match on October 21st, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation encourage teachers to spread the word and to continue posting book-related projects on DonorsChoose. Visit https://www.donorschoose.org/ to post or support a project and learn more.

Earlier this month, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced a $4.5 million investment in youth literacy, inclusive of this $1.45 million partnership with DonorsChoose and more than $3 million in youth literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day. by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states as of July 30, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

