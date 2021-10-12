PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.75, ROAA of 1.47% and ROTCE of 16.98% for 3Q2021

Net income per diluted common share was $5.05 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to net income per diluted common share of $2.62 for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, an increase of nearly 93 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and other real estate (ORE) expense for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, net income per diluted common share was $5.04 in 2021, compared to $2.72 in 2020, a year-over-year increase of 85.3 percent.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) reported net income per diluted common share of $1.75 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to net income per diluted common share of $1.42 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 23.2 percent. Excluding ORE expense for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 and gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and FHLB restructuring charges for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, net income per diluted common share was $1.75 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $1.45 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, a year-over-year increase of 20.7 percent.

"Despite the ongoing uncertain economic climate, we continue to experience strong organic growth," said M. Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive officer. "Our business model continued to serve us well during the third quarter. Aggregate loans grew at an annualized rate of 2.8 percent for the quarter, after excluding the impact of PPP forgiveness and paydowns of $664.2 million, other loans increased at an annualized rate of 15.3 percent. We continue to see increased lending opportunities as a result of our now two-decade long focus on hiring the best bankers in our markets.

"We successfully recruited 32 new revenue producers to our firm during the third quarter, and our ongoing recruiting pipelines are as strong as I can remember," Turner said. "We also remain very excited about our new markets, which include Atlanta, Huntsville and Birmingham, as well as our recent hires in the equipment finance and franchise lending segments. We believe our 2021 end-of-year loan balances should exceed 2020 end-of-year balances by 2 to 5 percent, or by 9 to 12 percent excluding PPP loans. Our current belief is that our 2022 loan growth, with our new markets and the strength of our hiring over the last few years, should produce low-double digit growth assuming an economic environment similar to the one we operate in presently."

BALANCE SHEET GROWTH:

Loans at Sept. 30, 2021 were $23.1 billion, an increase of approximately $581.1 million from Sept. 30, 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 2.6 percent. Loans at Sept. 30, 2021 increased approximately $160.5 million from June 30, 2021 reflecting linked-quarter annualized growth of 2.8 percent. Loans at Sept. 30, 2021 include approximately $708.7 million of loans issued pursuant to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA’s) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), compared to $2.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and $1.4 billion at June 30, 2021. The average yield on these loans was 8.54 percent for the third quarter of 2021, inclusive of $18.5 million of loan fee accretion recognized during the quarter. At Sept. 30, 2021, $29.2 million in SBA PPP loan fees remained, which should be accreted into net interest income over the next nine months as these loans are repaid and/or are forgiven under the PPP. PPP loans decreased by $664.2 million between June 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $824.7 million during the same period, or 15.3 percent on an annualized basis. Average loans were $23.0 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, down $193.0 million from the three months ended June 30, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized reduction of 3.3 percent. Excluding the impact of $983.5 million of average PPP loans outstanding during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and $1.9 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2021, average loans were $22.0 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, up $752.9 million from $21.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 14.2 percent. At Sept. 30, 2021, the remaining discount associated with fair value accounting adjustments on acquired loans was $17.6 million, compared to $20.6 million at June 30, 2021.

Deposits at Sept. 30, 2021 were $29.4 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion from Sept. 30, 2020, reflecting year-over-year growth of 10.6 percent. Deposits at Sept. 30, 2021 increased $1.2 billion from June 30, 2021, reflecting a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 16.3 percent. Average deposits were $28.7 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $28.0 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 10.4 percent. Core deposits were $27.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $22.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and $25.9 billion at June 30, 2021. The linked-quarter annualized growth rate of core deposits in the third quarter of 2021 was 20.3 percent.



"During the third quarter, core deposits increased by 23.5 percent over our balances this time last year," Turner said. "We are very pleased that approximately 53 percent of the increase in core deposit balances is attributable to increases in noninterest bearing deposits. Our research indicates these increases come from many different sources, including PPP and quantitative easing as well as our depositors continuing to grow their deposit balances due to the ongoing uncertainties that exist in the economy. Approximately 15 percent of our average deposit growth this year is from new accounts."

REVENUES:

Revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 were $341.6 million, an increase of $10.2 million from the $331.4 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 12.3 percent. Revenues were up $44.0 million from the third quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 14.8 percent. Revenue per fully diluted common share was at an all-time record of $4.50 for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $4.37 for the second quarter of 2021 and $3.95 for the third quarter of 2020, a 13.9 percent year-over-year growth rate.

Net interest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 was $237.5 million, compared to $233.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $206.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 15.0 percent. Net interest margin was 3.03 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.08 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 2.82 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Impacting the firm’s net interest margin in the second and third quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020 were both the PPP loans and the firm’s decision early in the pandemic to maintain additional on-balance sheet liquidity. The firm estimates its second and third quarter 2021 net interest margin was negatively impacted by approximately 17 basis points as a result of PPP loans and additional liquidity, compared to approximately 40 basis points for the third quarter 2020. Included in net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.8 million of discount accretion associated with fair value adjustments, compared to $3.3 million of discount accretion recognized in the second quarter of 2021 and $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The firm's net interest margin was positively impacted by approximately 4 basis points, 3 basis points and 9 basis points, respectively, because of fair value adjustment discount accretion in each of the second and third quarters of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020. There remains $10.8 million of purchase accounting discount accretion as of Sept. 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 was $104.1 million, compared to $98.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 24.0 percent. Compared to $91.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income grew 14.3 percent year-over-year. Service charges on deposit accounts were $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $8.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of more than 100 percent primarily the result of vendor incentives received in the third quarter of 2021. Compared to $9.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, service charges on deposit accounts were up 16.0 percent. Wealth management revenues, which include investment, trust and insurance services, were $17.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $16.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 19.2 percent. Compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2020, wealth management revenues were up 32.7 percent. Income from the firm's investment in BHG was $30.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, down from $32.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and up from $26.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were $7.8 million during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, up from $6.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net gains on mortgage loans sold were down 59.8 percent from $19.5 million during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. The dramatic year-over-year decline continues to be reflective of the unusual market conditions that existed in 2020. Other noninterest income was $37.2 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $33.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $21.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020, a linked-quarter annualized increase of 41.4 percent and year-over-year growth of 71.7 percent. Contributing to this growth were $8.6 million in income on other equity investments during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 compared to income of $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and $460,000 during the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Additionally, income from SBA loan sales increased by $2.3 million over the same quarter last year.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues (PPNR) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 were $172.8 million, an increase of $7.5 million from the $165.3 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 18.1 percent. PPNR was up $19.0 million from the third quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 12.3 percent. Excluding gains and losses on the sale of investment securities and ORE expense for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020, PPNR was $172.7 million, an increase of $8.4 million from the $164.3 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021, a linked-quarter annualized growth rate of 20.5 percent. PPNR, as adjusted, was up $15.8 million from the third quarter of 2020, a year-over-year growth rate of 10.0 percent.



"Several factors contributed to the linked-quarter decline in our net interest margin, which was attributable to the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity driven primarily by forgiveness and paydowns of PPP loans during the quarter," Pinnacle's Chief Financial Officer Harold Carpenter said. "Overall loan yields were up slightly at 4.13 percent in the third quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loan yields, which had an average yield of 8.54 percent, loan yields decreased by 5 basis points in the third quarter of 2021, which offset a 3 basis point decrease in deposit rates.

"Third quarter was a record-breaking fee quarter for our firm. BHG continues to perform and, we believe, create significant franchise value. Mortgage rebounded in the third quarter as our gain on sale revenues increased by 16 percent from the second quarter. Wealth management had another strong quarter primarily due to broader market appreciation as well as the addition of 10 new wealth management advisors since Sept. 30, 2020. Additionally, excluding our investment in BHG, other equity investments had another big quarter, with these investments contributing $8.6 million to third quarter revenues. That was $1.6 million more than the amount recorded in the second quarter, as several of our venture fund investments experienced increased valuations in their underlying portfolios. Collectively, these investments have contributed $19.0 million more in fee income for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period last year."

PROFITABILITY:

Return on average assets was 1.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.46 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.26 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 return on average tangible assets amounted to 1.55 percent, compared to 1.55 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.33 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments described above for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, return on average assets was 1.47 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.46 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.28 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Likewise, excluding those same adjustments, the firm’s return on average tangible assets was 1.55 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.54 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.36 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Return on average equity for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 10.18 percent, compared to 10.19 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 8.92 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding preferred stockholders' equity for each of the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 10.62 percent, compared to 10.65 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 9.35 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 return on average tangible common equity amounted to 16.98 percent, compared to 17.32 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 15.85 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments described above for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, return on average tangible common equity amounted to 16.97 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 17.22 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 16.19 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Book value per share was $65.36 at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $61.80 at the end of 2020, an annualized growth rate of 7.7 percent thus far this year. Since Dec. 31, 2016, book value per share has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 15.2 percent. Tangible book value per share was $40.98 at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $37.25 at the end of 2020, an annualized growth rate of 13.4 percent thus far this year. Since Dec. 31, 2016, tangible book value per share has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 15.4 percent.



"Maintaining our profitability at high levels and growing tangible book value predictably and consistently remain significant priorities for our firm," Carpenter said. "We continue to look for ways to leverage our excess liquidity into higher earning assets. We are exploring several options that provide a reasonable return while not resulting in excess risk to tangible book value growth."

MAINTAINING A STRONG BALANCE SHEET:

Net charge-offs were $9.3 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $10.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $13.1 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 were 0.16 percent, compared to 0.17 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 0.23 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets were 0.24 percent of total loans and ORE at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to 0.27 percent at June 30, 2021 and 0.40 percent at Sept. 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets were $55.1 million at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $62.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $90.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020.

The classified asset ratio at Sept. 30, 2021 was 5.6 percent, compared to 6.8 percent at June 30, 2021 and 9.9 percent at Sept. 30, 2020. Classified assets were $196.3 million at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $233.8 million at June 30, 2021 and $307.8 million at Sept. 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.17 percent of total loans at Sept. 30, 2021, compared to 1.20 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.28 percent at Sept. 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at Sept. 30, 2021 compared to 1.27 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.43 percent at Sept. 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans at Sept. 30, 2021 was 575.3 percent, compared to 515.5 percent at June 30, 2021 and 404.3 percent at Sept. 30, 2020. Provision for credit losses was $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and was $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.



"We continue to be very pleased with our credit performance which we believe is the result of the hard work of our relationship managers and credit officers," Carpenter said. "The big three soundness measurements of net charge-offs, nonperformers and classified assets are all down from the previous quarter. Our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.17 percent at Sept. 30, 2021, which was slightly less than the same ratio at June 30, 2021. We believe the reduction in this ratio will continue for the next several quarters and, hopefully, with continued steady improvement in the economy, through next year."

OPERATING LEVERAGE AND OTHER HIGHLIGHTS:

The firm's efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 49.4 percent, compared to 50.1 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 48.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020. The ratio of noninterest expenses to average assets was 1.87 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.90 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and 1.69 percent in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding the adjustments described above for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, the efficiency ratio was 49.5 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 50.4 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 47.2 percent for the third quarter of 2020. Excluding ORE expense for 2021 and 2020 and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, the ratio of noninterest expense to average assets was 1.87 percent for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.91 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 1.65 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 was $168.9 million, compared to $166.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $143.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 17.4 percent. Excluding ORE expense for 2021 and 2020, and FHLB restructuring charges for 2020, noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased 20.6 percent over the third quarter of 2020 and 1.3 percent over the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits were $112.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $110.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $90.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 24.8 percent. Incentive costs related to the firm’s annual cash incentive plan amounted to approximately $23.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $25.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $15.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Incentive costs related to the Company’s equity compensation plans amounted to approximately $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.7 million in second quarter of 2021 and $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest expense categories, other than salaries and employee benefits, were $56.4 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $55.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $53.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 5.0 percent.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 19.4 percent, compared to 18.9 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and 19.3 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

"As anticipated, expenses were essentially flat when compared to the second quarter of 2021," Carpenter said. "We continue to accrue our annual cash incentives at the maximum award level and increased our equity incentive accruals to an estimated above-target award. We believe total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 should be flat to down from the amounts reported in the second and third quarters of 2021. Looking to 2022, we believe our expense growth should range between 8 to 11 percent in comparison to 2021."

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and noninterest-bearing due from banks $ 155,965 $ 203,296 $ 179,231 Restricted cash 104,157 223,788 247,761 Interest-bearing due from banks 3,206,383 3,522,224 2,604,646 Federal funds sold and other — 12,141 11,687 Cash and cash equivalents 3,466,505 3,961,449 3,043,325 Securities purchased with agreement to resell 500,000 — — Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 4,634,653 3,586,681 3,463,422 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value of $1.0 billion, $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of $161,000, $191,000 and $191,000 at Sept. 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively) 989,237 1,028,359 1,039,650 Consumer loans held-for-sale 55,273 87,821 82,748 Commercial loans held-for-sale 49,121 31,200 12,290 Loans 23,058,461 22,424,501 22,477,409 Less allowance for credit losses (268,635) (285,050) (288,645) Loans, net 22,789,826 22,139,451 22,188,764 Premises and equipment, net 288,833 290,001 287,711 Equity method investment 333,764 308,556 289,301 Accrued interest receivable 89,137 104,078 101,762 Goodwill 1,819,811 1,819,811 1,819,811 Core deposits and other intangible assets 35,876 42,336 44,713 Other real estate owned 8,415 12,360 19,445 Other assets 1,463,485 1,520,757 1,431,989 Total assets $ 36,523,936 $ 34,932,860 $ 33,824,931 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 9,809,691 $ 7,392,325 $ 7,050,670 Interest-bearing 5,767,286 5,689,095 4,995,769 Savings and money market accounts 11,381,033 11,099,523 10,513,645 Time 2,411,797 3,524,632 3,983,872 Total deposits 29,369,807 27,705,575 26,543,956 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 148,240 128,164 127,059 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 888,493 1,087,927 1,287,738 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 542,712 670,575 670,273 Accrued interest payable 11,838 24,934 26,101 Other liabilities 371,048 411,074 382,496 Total liabilities 31,332,138 30,028,249 29,037,623 Preferred stock, no par value, 10.0 million shares authorized; 225,000 shares non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation preference $225.0 million, issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively 217,126 217,126 217,126 Common stock, par value $1.00; 180.0 million shares authorized; 76.1 million, 75.9 million and 75.8 million shares issued and outstanding at Sept. 30, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively 76,115 75,850 75,835 Additional paid-in capital 3,038,800 3,028,063 3,023,430 Retained earnings 1,748,491 1,407,723 1,312,929 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 111,266 175,849 157,988 Total stockholders' equity 5,191,798 4,904,611 4,787,308 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 36,523,936 $ 34,932,860 $ 33,824,931 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 233,857 $ 232,788 $ 224,482 $ 694,017 $ 687,183 Securities Taxable 8,986 8,359 8,276 25,073 28,133 Tax-exempt 15,873 16,546 15,001 47,917 43,421 Federal funds sold and other 2,152 1,543 1,429 5,014 5,258 Total interest income 260,868 259,236 249,188 772,021 763,995 Interest expense: Deposits 12,139 13,861 28,401 43,468 112,826 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 57 56 77 185 286 FHLB advances and other borrowings 11,129 12,094 14,116 34,730 50,080 Total interest expense 23,325 26,011 42,594 78,383 163,192 Net interest income 237,543 233,225 206,594 693,638 600,803 Provision for credit losses 3,382 2,834 16,758 13,451 194,635 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 234,161 230,391 189,836 680,187 406,168 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 11,435 8,906 9,854 28,648 25,796 Investment services 9,648 8,997 6,734 26,836 21,944 Insurance sales commissions 2,557 2,406 2,284 8,188 7,755 Gains on mortgage loans sold, net 7,814 6,700 19,453 28,180 47,655 Investment gains on sales, net — 366 651 366 986 Trust fees 5,049 5,062 3,986 14,798 12,114 Income from equity method investment 30,409 32,071 26,445 91,430 59,245 Other noninterest income 37,183 33,699 21,658 96,565 58,901 Total noninterest income 104,095 98,207 91,065 295,011 234,396 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 112,406 110,824 90,103 325,958 244,470 Equipment and occupancy 23,712 23,321 21,622 70,253 64,626 Other real estate, net (79 ) (657 ) 1,795 (749 ) 7,098 Marketing and other business development 3,325 2,652 2,321 8,326 7,714 Postage and supplies 2,083 2,115 1,761 6,004 5,821 Amortization of intangibles 2,088 2,167 2,417 6,461 7,416 Other noninterest expense 25,316 25,718 23,833 73,434 66,005 Total noninterest expense 168,851 166,140 143,852 489,687 403,150 Income before income taxes 169,405 162,458 137,049 485,511 237,414 Income tax expense 32,828 30,668 26,404 91,716 35,969 Net income 136,577 131,790 110,645 393,795 201,445 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (11,394 ) (3,798 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 132,779 $ 127,992 $ 106,847 $ 382,401 $ 197,647 Per share information: Basic net income per common share $ 1.76 $ 1.70 $ 1.42 $ 5.07 $ 2.62 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.75 $ 1.69 $ 1.42 $ 5.05 $ 2.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 75,494,286 75,481,198 75,240,664 75,449,900 75,417,663 Diluted 75,836,142 75,809,974 75,360,033 75,760,618 75,544,677 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Balance sheet data, at quarter end: Commercial and industrial loans $ 7,079,431 6,771,254 6,355,119 6,239,588 6,144,949 6,293,709 Commercial real estate - owner occupied loans 2,954,519 2,817,689 2,869,785 2,802,227 2,748,075 2,708,306 Commercial real estate - investment loans 4,597,736 4,644,551 4,782,712 4,565,040 4,648,457 4,822,537 Commercial real estate - multifamily and other loans 621,471 724,253 790,469 638,344 571,995 561,481 Consumer real estate - mortgage loans 3,540,439 3,335,537 3,086,916 3,099,172 3,041,019 3,042,604 Construction and land development loans 3,096,961 2,791,611 2,568,969 2,901,746 2,728,439 2,574,494 Consumer and other loans 459,182 440,124 411,322 379,515 343,461 294,545 Paycheck protection program loans 708,722 1,372,916 2,221,409 1,798,869 2,251,014 2,222,624 Total loans 23,058,461 22,897,935 23,086,701 22,424,501 22,477,409 22,520,300 Allowance for credit losses (268,635 ) (273,747 ) (280,881 ) (285,050 ) (288,645 ) (285,372 ) Securities 5,623,890 5,326,908 4,691,364 4,615,040 4,503,072 4,358,313 Total assets 36,523,936 35,412,309 35,299,705 34,932,860 33,824,931 33,342,112 Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,809,691 8,926,200 8,103,943 7,392,325 7,050,670 6,892,864 Total deposits 29,369,807 28,217,603 28,292,940 27,705,575 26,543,956 25,521,829 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 148,240 177,661 172,117 128,164 127,059 194,553 FHLB advances 888,493 888,304 888,115 1,087,927 1,287,738 1,787,551 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 542,712 671,994 671,002 670,575 670,273 717,043 Total stockholders' equity 5,191,798 5,101,231 4,959,524 4,904,611 4,787,308 4,695,647 Balance sheet data, quarterly averages: Total loans $ 22,986,835 23,179,803 22,848,086 22,524,683 22,493,192 22,257,168 Securities 5,451,232 5,036,786 4,666,269 4,567,872 4,420,280 4,194,811 Federal funds sold and other 3,743,074 3,143,078 3,356,199 3,621,623 3,279,248 2,618,832 Total earning assets 32,181,141 31,359,667 30,870,554 30,714,178 30,192,720 29,070,811 Total assets 35,896,130 35,053,772 34,659,132 34,436,765 33,838,716 32,785,391 Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,247,382 8,500,465 7,620,665 7,322,393 6,989,439 6,432,010 Total deposits 28,739,871 28,013,659 27,620,784 27,193,256 26,352,823 24,807,032 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 164,837 173,268 143,586 121,331 147,211 191,084 FHLB advances 888,369 888,184 934,662 1,250,848 1,515,879 2,213,769 Subordinated debt and other borrowings 586,387 674,162 673,662 673,419 715,138 706,657 Total stockholders' equity 5,176,625 5,039,608 4,953,656 4,852,373 4,765,864 4,499,438 Statement of operations data, for the three months ended: Interest income $ 260,868 259,236 251,917 257,047 249,188 251,738 Interest expense 23,325 26,011 29,047 36,062 42,594 51,081 Net interest income 237,543 233,225 222,870 220,985 206,594 200,657 Provision for credit losses 3,382 2,834 7,235 9,180 16,758 72,832 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 234,161 230,391 215,635 211,805 189,836 127,825 Noninterest income 104,095 98,207 92,709 83,444 91,065 72,954 Noninterest expense 168,851 166,140 154,696 161,305 143,852 127,105 Income before taxes 169,405 162,458 153,648 133,944 137,049 73,674 Income tax expense 32,828 30,668 28,220 23,068 26,404 11,230 Net income 136,577 131,790 125,428 110,876 110,645 62,444 Preferred stock dividends (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) (3,798 ) — Net income available to common shareholders $ 132,779 127,992 121,630 107,078 106,847 62,444 Profitability and other ratios: Return on avg. assets (1) 1.47 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 0.77 % Return on avg. equity (1) 10.18 % 10.19 % 9.96 % 8.78 % 8.92 % 5.58 % Return on avg. common equity (1) 10.62 % 10.65 % 10.41 % 9.19 % 9.35 % 5.66 % Return on avg. tangible common equity (1) 16.98 % 17.32 % 17.16 % 15.37 % 15.85 % 9.77 % Common stock dividend payout ratio (16) 11.13 % 11.73 % 13.69 % 15.84 % 16.49 % 16.41 % Net interest margin (2) 3.03 % 3.08 % 3.02 % 2.97 % 2.82 % 2.87 % Noninterest income to total revenue (3) 30.47 % 29.63 % 29.38 % 27.41 % 30.59 % 26.66 % Noninterest income to avg. assets (1) 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.08 % 0.96 % 1.07 % 0.89 % Noninterest exp. to avg. assets (1) 1.87 % 1.90 % 1.81 % 1.86 % 1.69 % 1.56 % Efficiency ratio (4) 49.42 % 50.13 % 49.02 % 52.99 % 48.33 % 46.45 % Avg. loans to avg. deposits 79.98 % 82.74 % 82.72 % 82.83 % 85.35 % 89.72 % Securities to total assets 15.40 % 15.04 % 13.29 % 13.21 % 13.31 % 13.07 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 22,986,835 $ 233,857 4.13 % $ 22,493,192 $ 224,482 4.04 % Securities Taxable 2,868,212 8,986 1.24 % 2,226,008 8,276 1.48 % Tax-exempt (2) 2,583,020 15,873 2.93 % 2,194,272 15,001 3.29 % Federal funds sold and other 3,743,074 2,152 0.23 % 3,279,248 1,429 0.17 % Total interest-earning assets 32,181,141 $ 260,868 3.32 % 30,192,720 $ 249,188 3.38 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,857,039 1,866,082 Other nonearning assets 1,857,950 1,779,914 Total assets $ 35,896,130 $ 33,838,716 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 5,591,119 2,453 0.17 % 4,784,627 3,733 0.31 % Savings and money market 11,359,595 5,300 0.19 % 10,312,876 8,374 0.32 % Time 2,541,775 4,386 0.68 % 4,265,881 16,294 1.52 % Total interest-bearing deposits 19,492,489 12,139 0.25 % 19,363,384 28,401 0.58 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 164,837 57 0.14 % 147,211 77 0.21 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 888,369 4,558 2.04 % 1,515,879 6,945 1.82 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 586,387 6,571 4.45 % 715,138 7,171 3.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,132,082 23,325 0.44 % 21,741,612 42,594 0.78 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 9,247,382 — — 6,989,439 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 30,379,464 $ 23,325 0.30 % 28,731,051 $ 42,594 0.59 % Other liabilities 340,041 341,801 Stockholders' equity 5,176,625 4,765,864 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,896,130 $ 33,838,716 Net interest income $ 237,543 $ 206,594 Net interest spread (3) 2.88 % 2.60 % Net interest margin (4) 3.03 % 2.82 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $8.5 million of taxable equivalent income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 compared to $7.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 would have been 3.02% compared to a net interest spread of 2.79% for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2020. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ANALYSIS OF INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE, RATES AND YIELDS-UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) Nine months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average

Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Average

Balances Interest Rates/ Yields Interest-earning assets Loans (1) (2) $ 23,005,416 $ 694,017 4.11 % $ 21,589,858 $ 687,183 4.33 % Securities Taxable 2,575,720 25,073 1.30 % 2,103,023 28,133 1.79 % Tax-exempt (2) 2,478,584 47,917 3.11 % 2,041,199 43,421 3.41 % Federal funds sold and other 3,415,534 5,014 0.20 % 2,239,102 5,258 0.31 % Total interest-earning assets 31,475,254 $ 772,021 3.38 % 27,973,182 $ 763,995 3.75 % Nonearning assets Intangible assets 1,859,183 1,868,118 Other nonearning assets 1,873,106 1,787,377 Total assets $ 35,207,543 $ 31,628,677 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest checking 5,504,133 7,460 0.18 % 4,391,319 16,456 0.50 % Savings and money market 11,323,160 17,670 0.21 % 9,201,302 37,713 0.55 % Time 2,839,449 18,338 0.86 % 4,298,814 58,657 1.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 19,666,742 43,468 0.30 % 17,891,435 112,826 0.84 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 160,641 185 0.15 % 159,783 286 0.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 903,569 13,553 2.01 % 1,918,371 26,854 1.87 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 644,417 21,177 4.39 % 698,464 23,226 4.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,375,369 78,383 0.49 % 20,668,053 163,192 1.05 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,462,129 — — 6,063,783 — — Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 29,837,498 $ 78,383 0.35 % 26,731,836 $ 163,192 0.82 % Other liabilities 312,598 335,274 Stockholders' equity 5,057,447 4,561,567 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,207,543 $ 31,628,677 Net interest income $ 693,638 $ 600,803 Net interest spread (3) 2.89 % 2.70 % Net interest margin (4) 3.05 % 2.97 % (1) Average balances of nonperforming loans are included in the above amounts. (2) Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis and included $23.7 million of taxable equivalent income for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 compared to $21.3 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. The tax-exempt benefit has been reduced by the projected impact of tax-exempt income that will be disallowed pursuant to IRS Regulations as of and for the then current period presented. (3) Yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest spread calculation excludes the impact of demand deposits. Had the impact of demand deposits been included, the net interest spread for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 would have been 3.03% compared to a net interest spread of 2.93% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. (4) Net interest margin is the result of annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands) September June March December September June 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Asset quality information and ratios: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 46,692 53,105 72,135 73,836 71,390 62,562 ORE and other nonperforming assets (NPAs) 8,415 9,602 10,651 12,360 19,445 22,105 Total nonperforming assets $ 55,107 62,707 82,786 86,196 90,835 84,667 Past due loans over 90 days and still accruing interest $ 1,914 1,810 2,833 2,362 1,313 1,982 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (5) $ 2,397 2,428 2,460 2,494 2,588 3,274 Accruing purchase credit deteriorated loans $ 12,158 12,400 13,904 14,091 14,346 14,616 Net loan charge-offs $ 9,281 9,968 11,397 10,775 13,057 5,384 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 575.3 % 515.5 % 389.4 % 386.1 % 404.3 % 456.1 % As a percentage of total loans: Past due accruing loans over 30 days 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.19 % 0.11 % 0.09 % Potential problem loans (6) 0.60 % 0.74 % 0.70 % 0.77 % 0.96 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses (20) 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.22 % 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.27 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, ORE and other NPAs 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.38 % Classified asset ratio (Pinnacle Bank) (8) 5.6 % 6.8 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 9.9 % 11.2 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg. loans (7) 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.10 % Wtd. avg. commercial loan internal risk ratings (6) 46.0 46.1 45.2 45.1 45.2 45.1 Interest rates and yields: Loans 4.13 % 4.11 % 4.11 % 4.20 % 4.04 % 4.16 % Securities 2.04 % 2.25 % 2.29 % 2.27 % 2.38 % 2.59 % Total earning assets 3.32 % 3.42 % 3.41 % 3.44 % 3.38 % 3.58 % Total deposits, including non-interest bearing 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.33 % 0.43 % 0.55 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.20 % FHLB advances 2.04 % 2.03 % 1.95 % 2.00 % 1.82 % 1.73 % Subordinated debt and other borrowings 4.45 % 4.52 % 4.22 % 4.13 % 3.99 % 4.42 % Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.40 % 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.74 % Capital and other ratios (8): Pinnacle Financial ratios: Stockholders' equity to total assets 14.2 % 14.4 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 14.2 % 14.1 % Common equity Tier one 10.5 % 10.5 % 10.3 % 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.6 % Tier one risk-based 11.3 % 11.3 % 11.2 % 10.9 % 10.7 % 10.4 % Total risk-based 14.0 % 14.5 % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.0 % Leverage 9.3 % 9.2 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.4 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.0 % 9.0 % 8.6 % 8.5 % 8.5 % 8.3 % Pinnacle Bank ratios: Common equity Tier one 11.7 % 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.0 % Tier one risk-based 11.7 % 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.4 % 11.3 % 11.0 % Total risk-based 12.5 % 13.1 % 13.0 % 12.7 % 12.6 % 12.4 % Leverage 9.7 % 9.6 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 8.9 % 8.9 % Construction and land development loans as a percentage of total capital (19) 89.3 % 80.1 % 76.0 % 89.0 % 86.7 % 83.6 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate and multi-family as a percentage of total capital (19) 252.4 % 248.8 % 256.0 % 264.0 % 268.8 % 275.0 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Per share data: Earnings per common share – basic $ 1.76 1.70 1.61 1.42 1.42 0.83 Earnings per common share - basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.76 1.69 1.61 1.58 1.45 0.89 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 1.75 1.69 1.61 1.42 1.42 0.83 Earnings per common share - diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 1.75 1.68 1.61 1.58 1.45 0.89 Common dividends per share $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.16 0.16 0.16 Book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 65.36 64.19 62.33 61.80 60.26 59.05 Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 40.98 39.77 37.88 37.25 35.68 34.43 Revenue per diluted common share $ 4.50 4.37 4.17 4.03 3.95 3.63 Revenue per diluted common share, excluding non-GAAP adjustments $ 4.50 4.37 4.17 4.03 3.94 3.63 Investor information: Closing sales price of common stock on last trading day of quarter $ 94.08 88.29 88.66 64.40 35.59 41.99 High closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 98.00 92.94 93.58 65.51 44.47 48.98 Low closing sales price of common stock during quarter $ 83.84 84.25 63.48 35.97 33.28 33.24 Closing sales price of depositary shares on last trading day of quarter $ 28.14 29.13 27.62 27.69 26.49 25.98 High closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 29.23 29.13 27.83 27.94 26.82 26.05 Low closing sales price of depositary shares during quarter $ 28.00 27.38 26.83 26.45 25.51 25.19 Other information: Residential mortgage loan sales: Gross loans sold $ 347,664 394,299 546,963 479,867 511,969 550,704 Gross fees (10) $ 11,215 15,552 18,793 23,729 23,557 16,381 Gross fees as a percentage of loans originated 3.23 % 3.94 % 3.44 % 4.94 % 4.60 % 2.97 % Net gain on residential mortgage loans sold $ 7,814 6,700 13,666 12,387 19,453 19,619 Investment gains (losses) on sales of securities, net (15) $ — 366 — — 651 (128) Brokerage account assets, at quarter end (11) $ 6,597,152 6,344,416 5,974,884 5,509,560 4,866,726 4,499,856 Trust account managed assets, at quarter end $ 4,155,510 3,640,932 3,443,373 3,295,198 2,978,035 2,908,131 Core deposits (12) $ 27,170,367 25,857,639 24,971,177 23,510,883 22,003,989 21,391,794 Core deposits to total funding (12) 87.8 % 86.3 % 83.1 % 79.5 % 76.9 % 75.8 % Risk-weighted assets $ 27,945,624 26,819,277 26,105,158 25,791,896 25,189,944 24,937,535 Number of offices 117 116 115 114 114 113 Total core deposits per office $ 232,225 222,911 217,141 206,236 193,017 189,308 Total assets per full-time equivalent employee $ 13,188 13,087 13,468 13,262 13,027 12,936 Annualized revenues per full-time equivalent employee $ 489.4 491.3 488.3 459.8 456.1 426.9 Annualized expenses per full-time equivalent employee $ 241.9 246.3 239.4 246.6 221.1 205.4 Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 2,769.5 2,706.0 2,621.0 2,634.0 2,596.5 2,577.5 Associate retention rate (13) 93.4 % 93.3 % 94.4 % 94.8 % 94.4 % 94.5 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 237,543 233,225 206,594 693,638 600,803 Noninterest income 104,095 98,207 91,065 295,011 234,396 Total revenues 341,638 331,432 297,659 988,649 835,199 Less: Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (366 ) (651 ) (366 ) (986 ) Total revenues excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 341,638 331,066 297,008 988,283 834,213 Noninterest expense $ 168,851 166,140 143,852 489,687 403,150 Less: ORE expense (79 ) (657 ) 1,795 (749 ) 7,098 FHLB restructuring charges — — 1,991 — 4,861 Noninterest expense excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 168,930 166,797 140,066 490,436 391,191 Pre-tax income $ 169,405 162,458 137,049 485,511 237,414 Provision for credit losses 3,382 2,834 16,758 13,451 194,635 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue 172,787 165,292 153,807 498,962 432,049 Adjustments noted above (79 ) (1,023 ) 3,135 (1,115 ) 10,973 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (14) $ 172,708 164,269 156,942 497,847 443,022 Noninterest income $ 104,095 98,207 91,065 295,011 234,396 Less: Adjustments as noted above — (366 ) (651 ) (366 ) (986 ) Noninterest income excluding the impact of adjustments noted above $ 104,095 97,841 90,414 294,645 233,410 Efficiency ratio (4) 49.42 % 50.13 % 48.33 % 49.53 % 48.27 % Adjustments as noted above 0.03 % 0.25 % (1.17 )% 0.10 % (1.38 )% Efficiency ratio (excluding adjustments noted above) (4) 49.45 % 50.38 % 47.16 % 49.63 % 46.89 % Total average assets $ 35,896,130 35,053,772 33,838,716 35,207,543 31,628,677 Noninterest income to average assets (1) 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.07 % 1.12 % 0.99 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % (0.01 )% — % — % Noninterest income (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.15 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.12 % 0.99 % Noninterest expense to average assets (1) 1.87 % 1.90 % 1.69 % 1.86 % 1.70 % Adjustments as noted above — % 0.01 % (0.04 )% — % (0.05 )% Noninterest expense (excluding adjustments noted above) to average assets (1) 1.87 % 1.91 % 1.65 % 1.86 % 1.65 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June March December September June 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 132,779 127,992 121,630 107,078 106,847 62,444 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (366 ) — — (651 ) 128 ORE expense (79 ) (657 ) (13 ) 1,457 1,795 2,888 FHLB restructuring charges — — — 10,307 1,991 2,870 Hedge termination charges — — — 4,673 — — Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) 21 267 3 (4,297 ) (819 ) (1,539 ) Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 132,721 127,236 121,620 119,218 109,163 66,791 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.76 1.70 1.61 1.42 1.42 0.83 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — — — — (0.01 ) — Adjustment due to ORE expense — (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.02 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges — — — 0.14 0.03 0.04 Adjustment due to hedge termination charges — — — 0.06 — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) — — — (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 1.76 1.69 1.61 1.58 1.45 0.89 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.75 1.69 1.61 1.42 1.42 0.83 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — — — — (0.01 ) — Adjustment due to ORE expense — (0.01 ) — 0.02 0.02 0.04 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges — — — 0.14 0.03 0.04 Adjustment due to hedge termination charges — — — 0.06 — — Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) — — — (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 1.75 1.68 1.61 1.58 1.45 0.89 Revenue per diluted common share $ 4.50 4.37 4.17 4.03 3.95 3.63 Adjustments as noted above — — — — (0.01 ) — Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 4.50 4.37 4.17 4.03 3.94 3.63 Book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 65.36 64.19 62.33 61.80 60.26 59.05 Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets (24.38 ) (24.42 ) (24.45 ) (24.55 ) (24.59 ) (24.62 ) Tangible book value per common share at quarter end (9) $ 40.98 39.77 37.88 37.25 35.68 34.43 Equity method investment (17) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 30,409 32,071 28,950 24,294 26,445 17,208 Funding cost to support investment 379 1,230 1,205 1,222 1,231 2,134 Pre-tax impact of BHG 30,030 30,841 27,745 23,072 25,214 15,074 Income tax expense at statutory rates (18) 7,850 8,062 7,253 6,031 6,591 3,940 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 22,180 22,779 20,492 17,041 18,623 11,134 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.29 0.30 0.27 0.23 0.25 0.15 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.29 0.30 0.27 0.23 0.25 0.15 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 2021 2020 Net income available to common shareholders $ 382,401 197,647 Investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net (366 ) (986 ) ORE expense (749 ) 7,098 FHLB restructuring charges — 4,861 Tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) 291 (2,868 ) Net income available to common shareholders excluding adjustments noted above $ 381,577 205,752 Basic earnings per common share $ 5.07 2.62 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (0.01 ) 0.09 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges — 0.06 Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) — (0.04 ) Basic earnings per common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 5.06 2.72 Diluted earnings per common share 5.05 2.62 Adjustment due to investment (gains) losses on sales of securities, net — (0.01 ) Adjustment due to ORE expense (0.01 ) 0.09 Adjustment due to FHLB restructuring charges — 0.06 Adjustment due to tax effect on adjustments noted above (18) — (0.04 ) Diluted earnings per common share excluding the adjustments noted above $ 5.04 2.72 Revenue per diluted common share $ 13.05 11.06 Adjustments as noted above (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Revenue per diluted common share excluding adjustments noted above $ 13.04 11.04 Equity method investment (17) Fee income from BHG, net of amortization $ 91,430 59,245 Funding cost to support investment 2,814 5,487 Pre-tax impact of BHG 88,616 53,758 Income tax expense at statutory rates (18) 23,164 14,052 Earnings attributable to BHG $ 65,452 39,706 Basic earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.87 0.53 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to BHG $ 0.86 0.53 This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED Three months ended Nine months ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September June September September September 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets (1) 1.47 % 1.46 % 1.26 % 1.45 % 0.83 % Adjustments as noted above — % — % 0.02 % — % 0.04 % Return on average assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.47 % 1.46 % 1.28 % 1.45 % 0.87 % Tangible assets: Total assets $ 36,523,936 35,412,309 33,824,931 $ 36,523,936 33,824,931 Less: Goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (35,876 ) (37,963 ) (44,713 ) (35,876 ) (44,713 ) Net tangible assets $ 34,668,249 33,554,535 31,960,407 $ 34,668,249 31,960,407 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 5,191,798 5,101,231 4,787,308 $ 5,191,798 4,787,308 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,126 ) Total common stockholders' equity 4,974,672 4,884,105 4,570,182 4,974,672 4,570,182 Less: Goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets (35,876 ) (37,963 ) (44,713 ) (35,876 ) (44,713 ) Net tangible common equity $ 3,118,985 3,026,331 2,705,658 $ 3,118,985 2,705,658 Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.00 % 9.02 % 8.47 % 9.00 % 8.47 % Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 35,896,130 35,053,772 33,838,716 $ 35,207,543 31,628,677 Less: Average goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (37,228 ) (39,360 ) (46,272 ) (39,372 ) (48,308 ) Net average tangible assets $ 34,039,091 33,194,601 31,972,633 $ 33,348,360 29,760,558 Return on average assets (1) 1.47 % 1.46 % 1.26 % 1.45 % 0.83 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.33 % 1.53 % 0.89 % Adjustments as noted above — % (0.01 )% 0.03 % — % 0.03 % Return on average tangible assets excluding adjustments noted above (1) 1.55 % 1.54 % 1.36 % 1.53 % 0.92 % Average tangible common equity: Average stockholders' equity $ 5,176,625 5,039,608 4,765,864 $ 5,057,447 4,561,567 Less: Average preferred equity (217,126 ) (217,126 ) (217,535 ) (217,126 ) (92,831 ) Average common equity 4,959,499 4,822,482 4,548,329 4,840,321 4,468,736 Less: Average goodwill (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) (1,819,811 ) Average core deposit and other intangible assets (37,228 ) (39,360 ) (46,272 ) (39,372 ) (48,308 ) Net average tangible common equity $ 3,102,460 2,963,311 2,682,246 $ 2,981,138 2,600,617 Return on average equity (1) 10.18 % 10.19 % 8.92 % 10.11 % 5.79 % Adjustment due to average preferred stockholders' equity 0.44 % 0.46 % 0.43 % 0.45 % 0.12 % Return on average common equity (1) 10.62 % 10.65 % 9.35 % 10.56 % 5.91 % Adjustment due to goodwill, core deposit and other intangible assets 6.36 % 6.67 % 6.50 % 6.59 % 4.24 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.98 % 17.32 % 15.85 % 17.15 % 10.15 % Adjustments as noted above (0.01 )% (0.10 )% 0.34 % (0.04 )% 0.42 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding adjustments noted above (1) 16.97 % 17.22 % 16.19 % 17.11 % 10.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percent of total loans 1.17 % 1.20 % 1.28 % 1.17 % 1.28 % Impact of excluding PPP loans from total loans 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.03 % 0.15 % Allowance as adjusted for the above exclusion of PPP loans from total loans 1.20 % 1.27 % 1.43 % 1.20 % 1.43 % This information is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the presentation.

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED 1. Ratios are presented on an annualized basis. 2. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. 3. Total revenue is equal to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 4. Efficiency ratios are calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 5. Troubled debt restructurings include loans where the Company, as a result of the borrower's financial difficulties, has granted a credit concession to the borrower (i.e., interest only payments for a significant period of time, extending the maturity of the loan, etc.). All of these loans continue to accrue interest at the contractual rate. Troubled debt restructurings do not include, beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, loans for which the Company has granted a deferral of interest and/or principal or other modification pursuant to the guidance issued by the FDIC providing for relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 6. Average risk ratings are based on an internal loan review system which assigns a numeric value of 10 to 100 to all loans to commercial entities based on their underlying risk characteristics as of the end of each quarter. The risk rating scale was changed to allow for granularity, if needed, in criticized and classified risk ratings to distinguish accrual status or structural loan issues. A "10" risk rating is assigned to credits that exhibit Excellent risk characteristics, "20" exhibit Very Good risk characteristics, "30" Good, "40" Satisfactory, "50" Acceptable or Average, "60" Watch List, "70" Criticized, "80" Classified or Substandard, "90" Doubtful and "100" Loss (which are charged-off immediately). Additionally, loans rated "80" or worse that are not nonperforming or restructured loans are considered potential problem loans. Generally, consumer loans are not subjected to internal risk ratings. 7. Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans ratios are computed by annualizing quarter-to-date net loan charge-offs and dividing the result by average loans for the quarter-to-date period. 8. Capital ratios are calculated using regulatory reporting regulations enacted for such period and are defined as follows: Equity to total assets – End of period total stockholders' equity as a percentage of end of period assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets - End of period total stockholders' equity less end of period preferred stock, goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles as a percentage of end of period assets less end of period goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles. Leverage – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of adjusted average assets. Tier I risk-based – Tier I capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Total risk-based – Total capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. Classified asset - Classified assets as a percentage of Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses. Tier I common equity to risk weighted assets - Tier 1 capital (pursuant to risk-based capital guidelines) less the amount of any preferred stock or subordinated indebtedness that is considered as a component of Tier 1 capital as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets. 9. Book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible book value per common share computed by dividing total common stockholders' equity, less goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles by common shares outstanding. 10. Amounts are included in the statement of operations in "Gains on mortgage loans sold, net", net of commissions paid on such amounts. 11. At fair value, based on information obtained from Pinnacle's third party broker/dealer for non-FDIC insured financial products and services. 12. Core deposits include all transaction deposit accounts, money market and savings accounts and all certificates of deposit issued in a denomination of less than $250,000. The ratio noted above represents total core deposits divided by total funding, which includes total deposits, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, subordinated indebtedness and all other interest-bearing liabilities. 13. Associate retention rate is computed by dividing the number of associates employed at quarter end less the number of associates that have resigned in the last 12 months by the number of associates employed at quarter end. Associate retention rate does not include associates at acquired institutions displaced by merger. 14. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue excludes the impact of ORE expenses and income, investment gains and losses on sales of securities, FHLB restructuring charges and hedge termination charges. 15. Represents investment gains (losses) on sales and impairments, net occurring as a result of gains or losses incurred as the result of a change in management's intention to sell a bond prior to the recovery of its amortized cost basis. 16. The dividend payout ratio is calculated as the sum of the annualized dividend rate for dividends paid on common shares divided by the trailing 12-months fully diluted earnings per common share as of the dividend declaration date. 17. Earnings from equity method investment includes the impact of the issuance of subordinated debt as well as the funding costs of the overall franchise. Income tax expense is calculated using statutory tax rates. 18. Tax effect calculated using the blended statutory rate of 26.14 percent. 19. Calculated using the same guidelines as are used in the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council's Uniform Bank Performance Report. 20. Effective January 1, 2020 Pinnacle Financial adopted the current expected credit loss accounting standard which requires the recognition of all losses expected to be recorded over a loan's life.

