IHS Markit Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021, in the amount of $0.20 per share. The cash dividend is payable on November 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021.

The Markit Group Holdings Limited Employee Benefit Trust, has, subject to certain limited exceptions, waived its right to receive dividends with respect to common shares it holds and, as a result, it will not participate in the dividend payable on November 12, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future business, events, trends, contingencies, financial performance, or financial condition, appear at various places in this communication and use words like “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “see,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” and “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: guidance and predictions relating to expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings; strategic actions such as acquisitions, joint ventures, and dispositions, the anticipated benefits therefrom, and our success in integrating acquired businesses; anticipated levels of capital expenditures in future periods; anticipated levels of indebtedness, capital allocation, dividends, and share repurchases in future periods; our belief that we have sufficient liquidity to fund our ongoing business operations; expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities, and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings; our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results, and reserves; the completion of the merger with S&P Global Inc. (“S&P Global”) on anticipated terms and timing, including unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the combined company’s operations and other conditions to the completion of the merger; the ability of S&P Global and IHS Markit to integrate the business successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies; potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against S&P Global, IHS Markit or their respective directors; the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm S&P Global’s and IHS Markit’s business, including current plans and operations; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; rating agency actions; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the merger that could affect IHS Markit’s financial performance; and certain restrictions during the pendency of the merger that may impact IHS Markit’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are more fully discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). However, those factors should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to our management and speaks only as of the date of this communication. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Please consult our public filings with the SEC or on our website at investor.ihsmarkit.com.

