checkAd

Travere Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 23:00  |  31   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that its chief medical officer, Noah Rosenberg, M.D., has chosen to transition for personal reasons to an executive advisor role at the end of 2021. Dr. Rosenberg is expected to serve as an advisor to the Company throughout 2022 to assist with clinical trial oversight and regulatory submissions. A search to identify a successor to Dr. Rosenberg is underway while the Company continues to execute its clinical programs as planned.

“On behalf of the Board and our Travere employees, I would like to thank Noah for his many contributions to the advancement of our pipeline,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Noah has been instrumental in establishing our medical leadership and in building a global clinical network that has delivered high quality, positive interim results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 studies of sparsentan. We look forward to working closely with Noah as we continue our clinical trials and the preparation and submission of our planned NDA and MAA applications for sparsentan in 2022.”

“It has been a privilege working alongside the talented and patient-inspired team at Travere. I am proud of our team’s many achievements that have brought us closer to delivering our pipeline to people living with rare diseases who desperately need new treatment options,” said Dr. Rosenberg. “I look forward to working with the teams over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and to providing ongoing support for the NDA and MAA processes for sparsentan.”

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Travere Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that its chief medical officer, Noah Rosenberg, M.D., has chosen to transition for personal reasons to an executive advisor role at the end of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
IDT Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
KARE 11 Wins 25 Prestigious Upper Midwest Emmy Awards
Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...