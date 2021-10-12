Travere Therapeutics Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that its chief medical officer, Noah Rosenberg, M.D., has chosen to transition for personal
reasons to an executive advisor role at the end of 2021. Dr. Rosenberg is expected to serve as an advisor to the Company throughout 2022 to assist with clinical trial oversight and regulatory
submissions. A search to identify a successor to Dr. Rosenberg is underway while the Company continues to execute its clinical programs as planned.
“On behalf of the Board and our Travere employees, I would like to thank Noah for his many contributions to the advancement of our pipeline,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Noah has been instrumental in establishing our medical leadership and in building a global clinical network that has delivered high quality, positive interim results from our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 studies of sparsentan. We look forward to working closely with Noah as we continue our clinical trials and the preparation and submission of our planned NDA and MAA applications for sparsentan in 2022.”
“It has been a privilege working alongside the talented and patient-inspired team at Travere. I am proud of our team’s many achievements that have brought us closer to delivering our pipeline to people living with rare diseases who desperately need new treatment options,” said Dr. Rosenberg. “I look forward to working with the teams over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and to providing ongoing support for the NDA and MAA processes for sparsentan.”
About Travere Therapeutics
