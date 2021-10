R1 RCM to Release Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 2

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



R1’s management team will host a conference call on November 2 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 888-330-2022 (646-960-0690 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 5681952. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.