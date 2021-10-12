checkAd

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Reset Dividend Rate on its Series 9 Preferred Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 23:02  |  17   |   |   

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM.A) (“Brookfield” or “the company”) today announced that it has determined the fixed dividend rate on its Class A Preference Shares, Series 9 (the “Series 9 Preferred Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PR.G) for the five years commencing November 1, 2021 and ending October 31, 2026.

If declared, the fixed quarterly dividends on the Series 9 Preferred Shares during the five years commencing November 1, 2021 will be paid at an annual rate of 2.75% ($0.171875 per share per quarter). This dividend rate represents 218% of the interpolated yield, calculated as of October 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time), on the 1.00% Government of Canada bond due September 1, 2026 and the 1.00% Government of Canada bond due June 1, 2027. This dividend will be payable quarterly on the first day of February, May, August and November, commencing with the dividend payable on February 1, 2022.

The annual rate currently paid on the Series 9 Preferred Shares is 2.75%. A quarterly dividend payable at this rate will be paid on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Conversion Rights
Holders of Series 9 Preferred Shares have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 18, 2021, to convert all or part of their Series 9 Preferred Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Brookfield’s Class A Preference Shares, Series 8 (the “Series 8 Preferred Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PR.E), effective November 1, 2021. Holders of Series 9 Preferred Shares who elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will receive Series 8 Preferred Shares, effective November 1, 2021 and will be entitled to receive, if declared, a monthly floating-rate dividend based on the prime rate.

Holders of Series 8 Preferred Shares also have the right, at their option, exercisable not later than 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on October 18, 2021, to convert all or part of their Series 8 Preferred Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Series 9 Preferred Shares, effective November 1, 2021. Holders of Series 8 Preferred Shares who elect to convert their shares by the conversion deadline will receive Series 9 Preferred Shares, effective November 1, 2021 and will be entitled to receive, if declared, the fixed-rate dividend as described above.

