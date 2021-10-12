checkAd

PSI Talent Management Acquires OPRA Psychology Group

OPRA Psychology Group grows PSI's presence in the APAC region, expanding PSI's global footprint and team of I/O Psychologists and experts in talent management

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The talent management business unit at PSI strengthens its leadership position in the global talent solutions market with the acquisition of OPRA Psychology Group, a specialist team of business psychologists and HR professionals based in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.

The OPRA team brings with them strong leadership and expertise in the talent assessment and development space. With a solid footprint in APAC, OPRA widens PSI's growth into these key regions, complements PSI's existing teams in Australia and Singapore, and opens up an exciting new footprint in New Zealand.

Established in 1997, OPRA's mission is to provide results focused solutions that have a positive long-term impact. This is achieved through blending contemporary research with practical application. OPRA has a proven track record across many public and private sector organizations, and for 24 years has inspired individuals and organizations to be the best they can be.

"We look forward to expanding not only the consulting and technology solutions we offer our clients but being able to do so on a growing geographic scale across key APAC regions," said Peter Celeste, President of Global Talent Management. "The team at OPRA share our passion for science and innovative technology, and we're thrilled to welcome the OPRA team to PSI."

Paul Englert, Managing Director at OPRA commented, "We could not be more excited to join the PSI team. OPRA has developed from humble roots in New Zealand to a brand recognized across Asia-Pacific. Our shared values and commitment to impact the workplace positively make this acquisition by PSI the perfect next step for the company, our team, and most of all our clients."

About PSI Talent Management

We are talent experts. We are psychologists, data scientists and HR consultants who screen, select, develop, and engage talent worldwide. With psychology at our heart and technology at our fingertips, we enable you to make data-driven people decisions.

About OPRA

OPRA is a dedicated Industrial/Organizational Psychology consultancy operating throughout Asia-Pacific. With eight offices, a team of psychologists and learning and development specialists and a full complement of product solutions, OPRA is uniquely positioned in the region to help organizations achieve their potential.  It's about nurturing excellence in business and excellence in people.

 




