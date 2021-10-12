United Natural Foods Reports Employment Inducement Grant

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) (the “Company” or “UNFI”) announced today that on October 12, 2021, it granted to J. Alexander Miller Douglas, its Chief Executive Officer, an inducement time-based restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award covering a total of 17,286 shares of common stock of UNFI and an inducement performance-based restricted stock unit (“PSU”) award covering a total of 25,929 shares of common stock of UNFI. The RSU will vest in three equal annual installments, beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The PSU will vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant in an amount between 0% and 200% of the number of shares covered by the award, based on achievement against pre-established performance targets.

The RSU and PSU were awarded pursuant to Mr. Douglas’ previously announced appointment, with the number of shares determined based on the market price on the date of grant, as described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 28, 2021. The RSU and PSU were approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee as an inducement grant in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08 of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Listing Standards. This announcement is being made pursuant to the requirements of Rule 303A.08.