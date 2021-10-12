checkAd

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.10.2021, 22:04  |   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

  • Sarepta expects its net product revenues for the quarter to be approximately $166.9 million, compared to net product revenues of $121.4 million for the same period of 2020.
  • The Company had approximately $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2021, compared to $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2020.

These preliminary financial results are the responsibility of management and have been prepared on a consistent basis with prior periods. The Company has not completed its financial closing procedures for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and its actual results could be materially different from these preliminary financial results. In addition, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to these preliminary financial results.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing.

Forward-Looking Statements
In order to provide Sarepta’s investors with an understanding of its current results and future prospects, this press release contains statements that are forward-looking. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “may,” “intends,” “prepares,” “looks,” “potential,” “possible” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expected financial results.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Sarepta’s control. Actual results could materially differ from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Known risk factors include the following: we have incurred operating losses since our inception and we may not achieve or sustain profitability; the estimates and judgments we make, or the assumptions on which we rely, in preparing our consolidated financial statements could prove inaccurate; Our revenues and operating results could fluctuate significantly, which may adversely affect our stock price; and those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings made by the Company which you are encouraged to review.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced preliminary financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
mPhase to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on October 14, 2021 at 4: 30p.m. ET
DTE Energy schedules third quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 26, 2021
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Galantas Gold Intersects High-Grade Gold at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland
MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH IN GASEOUS HYDROGEN REACTOR DESIGN.
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
CURATIVE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES DR. CATHERINE SOHN AS SPECIAL ADVISOR TO BOARD AND CEO
Winnebago Industries’ Premium RV Brands – Winnebago, Grand Design RV, and Newmar – Each ...
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...