Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2021

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 4, 2021 through 11:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the conference identification number 1750945. International callers, please dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference identification number 1750945. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

