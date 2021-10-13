checkAd

Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 00:00  |  23   |   |   

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

To participate on the call, please dial (833) 528-0602 and enter the conference identification number 1750945. International callers, please dial (830) 221-9708 and enter the conference identification number 1750945.

A live webcast of the call will be available on www.dinebrands.com and may be accessed by visiting Events and Presentations under the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the call’s start time to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 4, 2021 through 11:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering the conference identification number 1750945. International callers, please dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference identification number 1750945. An online archive of the webcast will also be available on Events and Presentations under the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Glendale, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries, franchises restaurants under both the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar and IHOP brands. With over 3,400 restaurants combined in 16 countries, Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2021 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP restaurants, will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on November 4, 2021 before the stock market opens. The Company will host a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Scotland: Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and RIDG Partner With Repsol Sinopec and Uniper to Develop ...
Technip Energies: Nova Energies Will Develop a Set of Conceptual Measures Aimed at Reducing the Carbon Footprint of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Fan-Favorite Offer Returns to Applebee’s with a Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for Only $1 with any Steak Entrée
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21IHOP Announces 2021 Kid Chef and Adds Winning Pancake to Menus Nationwide to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Other Causes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten