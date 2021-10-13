checkAd

Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that it will present new preclinical data at the virtual 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT), October 19 - 22, 2021.

In an oral presentation, Tenaya will present key data on TN-201, its AAV-based gene therapy product candidate for patients carrying mutations of the MYBPC3 gene, the most common genetic cause of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) that affects more than 115,000 patients in the United States alone. TN-201 is in IND-enabling studies, and Tenaya expects to file an IND in 2022.

Additionally, a late-breaker poster will be published on the event website including the first preclinical data related to Tenaya’s AAV-based gene therapy program for patients carrying mutations of the PKP2 gene, the most common genetic cause of arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) that affects more than 70,000 patients in the United States alone. This program is in the candidate selection stage.

Oral Presentation:

“Prevention of Premature Lethality and Reversal of Cardiac Hypertrophy with an Optimized MYBPC3 Gene Therapy”
Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET (16:45 – 17:00 CEST) (Session 3c)
Laura Lombardi, Associate Director, Gene Therapy Biology, Tenaya Therapeutics

Poster:

“Cardiac AAV:PKP2 Gene Transfer Prevents Development of Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathy in a PKP2-deficient Mouse Model”
This poster will only be available on the ESGCT website on October 19, 2021.

To view full event programming, please visit the ESGCT website.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
 Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

