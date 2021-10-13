checkAd

Helix Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its third quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.

Helix will review its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on Helix’s website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-785-8944 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2910 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on Helix’s website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit www.HelixESG.com.



