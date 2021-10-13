checkAd

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – ORGO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 00:11  |  22   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) resulting from allegations that Organogenesis may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Organogenesis securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2177.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis, indicating that the Company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. The Company also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, “exorbitantly high[,]” which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.

On this news, Organogenesis shares fell $1.70, or 14%, to close at $10.35 per share on October 12, 2021, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Organogenesis Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQUITY ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – ORGO WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) resulting from allegations that Organogenesis may have issued …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Scotland: Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and RIDG Partner With Repsol Sinopec and Uniper to Develop ...
Technip Energies: Nova Energies Will Develop a Set of Conceptual Measures Aimed at Reducing the Carbon Footprint of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...