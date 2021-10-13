Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced that it has divested its Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden (CDMO Sweden) in two separate transactions.

On October 12th, the Company completed the sale of its RMS Japan operations to The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) for approximately $63 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The RMS Japan operations provide research models and associated services to support clients in the Japanese market. It has approximately 260 employees and generated annual revenue of $46 million in 2020. For more than 20 years, Charles River and JAX have had a distribution agreement for the production and sale of JAX’s research models in Japan. In connection with this transaction, JAX and Charles River have entered into a technology license agreement for JAX to produce and distribute Charles River’s research models in Japan. Charles River will continue to provide research models and services to global clients from its operations in North America, Europe, and China.

CDMO Sweden Divestiture

On October 12th, the Company completed the sale of its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden to a private investor group for approximately $52 million in cash with potential contingent payments of up to an additional $25 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The CDMO Sweden site, which was acquired as part of the Cognate BioServices acquisition on March 29, 2021, produces plasmid DNA for use in gene therapies, as well as other CDMO inputs. It has approximately 130 employees and generated annual revenue of approximately $10 million in 2020. Charles River will continue to provide plasmid DNA, as well as its broader suite of cell and gene therapy CDMO services, to global clients from its operations in the United Kingdom and United States.

Financial Impact

The Company expects both divestitures to reduce revenue by nearly $20 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by nearly $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be reflected in its 2021 financial guidance that will be updated in November. Items excluded from non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to include gains on the sale of the businesses and all divestiture-related costs, which primarily include advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs.