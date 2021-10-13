checkAd

Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 01:00  |  22   |   |   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced that it has divested its Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden (CDMO Sweden) in two separate transactions.

RMS Japan Divestiture

On October 12th, the Company completed the sale of its RMS Japan operations to The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) for approximately $63 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The RMS Japan operations provide research models and associated services to support clients in the Japanese market. It has approximately 260 employees and generated annual revenue of $46 million in 2020. For more than 20 years, Charles River and JAX have had a distribution agreement for the production and sale of JAX’s research models in Japan. In connection with this transaction, JAX and Charles River have entered into a technology license agreement for JAX to produce and distribute Charles River’s research models in Japan. Charles River will continue to provide research models and services to global clients from its operations in North America, Europe, and China.

CDMO Sweden Divestiture

On October 12th, the Company completed the sale of its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden to a private investor group for approximately $52 million in cash with potential contingent payments of up to an additional $25 million, subject to certain adjustments.

The CDMO Sweden site, which was acquired as part of the Cognate BioServices acquisition on March 29, 2021, produces plasmid DNA for use in gene therapies, as well as other CDMO inputs. It has approximately 130 employees and generated annual revenue of approximately $10 million in 2020. Charles River will continue to provide plasmid DNA, as well as its broader suite of cell and gene therapy CDMO services, to global clients from its operations in the United Kingdom and United States.

Financial Impact

The Company expects both divestitures to reduce revenue by nearly $20 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by nearly $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2021, which will be reflected in its 2021 financial guidance that will be updated in November. Items excluded from non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to include gains on the sale of the businesses and all divestiture-related costs, which primarily include advisory fees and certain other transaction-related costs.

Seite 1 von 3
Charles River Laboratories International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced that it has divested its Research Models and Services operations in Japan (RMS Japan) and its gene therapy CDMO site in Sweden (CDMO Sweden) in two separate transactions. RMS Japan …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Bentley Systems and SMRT Trains Collaborate to Improve Safety and Reliability of Metro Rail ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Scotland: Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and RIDG Partner With Repsol Sinopec and Uniper to Develop ...
Technip Energies: Nova Energies Will Develop a Set of Conceptual Measures Aimed at Reducing the Carbon Footprint of ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Charles River Launches First Annual Healthcare Collaboration Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten