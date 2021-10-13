checkAd

DZS Partners with Aminia to Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions to Malaysia

New DZS channel partner continues to expand in fast-growing region with focus on next generation enterprise network connectivity and service provider access technology

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software-defined networking solutions, today announced a new channel partnership with Aminia, a value-added reseller of telecommunications and network solutions throughout Malaysia. Aminia will provide leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.

“With nearly two decades of experience as a trusted technology partner to communications service providers and enterprises in the Malaysia market, Aminia understands this region’s unique dynamics and evolving trends,” said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Asia Sales at DZS. “Already part of a fast-growing telecoms region, Malaysia will likely see accelerated growth in the near future due to the recent launch of its National Fibre and Connectivity Plan driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. We look forward to working with the team at Aminia to strengthen our sales pipeline and explore new ways to innovate with prominent services providers, government agencies, and enterprises in the region.”

Through this direct partner agreement, Aminia is expanding its portfolio to include leading-edge access technologies like XGS-PON and 10 Gig Point-to-Point, the latest connected home technologies featuring Wi-Fi 6 and Easy Mesh, and an array of flexible and high performance transport solutions featuring environmentally hardened form factors, advanced timing support and coherent optics technology. Aminia will begin selling DZS FiberLAN solutions to enterprises serving locations like offices, educational institutions, campuses, and government agencies. The collaboration between the two companies will also extend to DZS Cloud, featuring orchestration, automation, and analytics products.

