Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination on October 27, 2021

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: MCAD, “Mountain Crest II”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company and Better Therapeutics, Inc. (“Better Therapeutics”), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing cognitive behavioral therapy to address root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that MCAD’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-255493) relating to the previously announced merger of MCAD and Better Therapeutics has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as of October 12, 2021. MCAD also announced that it will hold its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) on October 27, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time to, among other things, allow its stockholders to vote to approve the proposed Business Combination with Better Therapeutics. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast at the following address https://www.cstproxy.com/mcacquisitionii/2021. Stockholders will be able to attend the meeting by using the control number that is printed on their proxy card.

Holders of shares of MCAD’s common stock at the close of business on September 8, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions. Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the parties expect that the combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics, Inc., and that the shares of common stock of the combined company are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BTTX.”

MCAD stockholders who need assistance voting, have questions regarding the Special Meeting, or would like to request documents may contact MCAD’s Proxy Solicitor Advantage Proxy at 877-870-8565 or email Karen Smith at KSmith@advantageproxy.com.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest II ’s efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although the company intends to focus on operating businesses in North America.

