checkAd

ViacomCBS Issues the Following Statements Regarding the Passing of Brian Goldner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 03:33  |  11   |   |   

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) issues statements following the passing of Brian Goldner:

Statement from Shari Redstone, Non-Executive Chair, ViacomCBS Board of Directors:

Brian was an exceptionally dedicated member of our Board, whose guidance and leadership played a key role not only in the combination of Viacom and CBS but in the execution of the vision that has significantly shaped the company and will take us well into the future. While I will always be grateful for the incredible contributions Brian made to this company, what we will all miss the most is his wisdom, his kindness, his commitment, and his friendship. He will always hold a special place in our hearts and he will be forever missed.

Statement from Bob Bakish, President & CEO, ViacomCBS:

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of our friend and colleague, Hasbro Chairman and CEO Brian Goldner. Brian uniquely understood the powerful connection between play and entertainment, transforming Hasbro from its traditional roots in toys and games into a global leader in multi-platform content and experiences. As a member of the ViacomCBS Board of Directors, Brian was an essential voice guiding the evolution of our business and championing our commitment to sustainability. His passion for delighting consumers also shone through in his long-time partnership with Paramount Pictures that helped build Transformers into an iconic film franchise. We extend our deepest sympathies to Brian’s family and to the entire Hasbro community during this difficult time.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the television audience in the United States and one of the industry’s most extensive libraries of television and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViacomCBS Issues the Following Statements Regarding the Passing of Brian Goldner ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) issues statements following the passing of Brian Goldner: Statement from Shari Redstone, Non-Executive Chair, ViacomCBS Board of Directors: Brian was an exceptionally dedicated member of our Board, whose guidance …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
FREYR Announces Joint Venture with Koch Strategic Platforms to Advance Development of Clean Battery ...
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Energous and Wiliot Partner to Enable Next Gen IoT Tag-Based Monitoring Solutions
HPE Advances Eni’s HPC4 Supercomputer to Bolster Research for New Energy Sources with HPE ...
Scotland: Green Investment Group, TotalEnergies and RIDG Partner With Repsol Sinopec and Uniper to Develop ...
Technip Energies: Nova Energies Will Develop a Set of Conceptual Measures Aimed at Reducing the Carbon Footprint of ...
Blue Apron Announces Commencement of Fully Backstopped $45 Million Rights Offering
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(11) 
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21MTV Entertainment Hosts Mental Health Youth Action Forum in Coordination With the Biden-Harris Administration, Leading Non-Profits and Other To-Be-Announced Speakers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.10.21ViacomCBS Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Nickelodeon Adds Mike & Molly to Nick at Nite’s Hit Comedy Lineup Beginning Oct. 4
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21BET Joins Forces With LL COOL J’s Rock the Bells to Confer a New Award Marking the Undeniable Influence of Hip Hop Artists on Mainstream Culture
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Jordan Chiles, Laurie Hernandez, Devin Booker and Nadia Comăneci Featured on Nickelodeon’s Brand-New Special Nick News: Kids & Sports, Airing Wednesday, Oct. 6
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ViacomCBS Secures Exclusive Domestic Streaming Rights To Hit “FBI” Series From NBCUniversal In Multi-Platform Content Licensing Deal
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21ViacomCBS Networks International Completes Acquisition of Chilevisión
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Noggin, Nickelodeon’s Interactive Learning Service, Releases Big Heart Beats Album to Promote Social-Emotional Learning for Preschoolers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Nickelodeon Orders Additional Season Four Episodes of pocket.watch’s Hit Preschool Series Ryan’s Mystery Playdate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten