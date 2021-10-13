Relay Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading-edge computational and experimental technologies, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,207,547 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $26.50 per share. Relay Therapeutics also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,981,132 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $350 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Relay Therapeutics.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, Cowen and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.