Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. Apollo is selling 8,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Apollo. In addition, Apollo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum and Lake Street are acting as co-managers for the offering.