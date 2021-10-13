checkAd

Apollo Endosurgery Announces Pricing of $65 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 05:40  |  21   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today the pricing of its previously announced …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in less invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, announced today the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering. Apollo is selling 8,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.75 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Apollo. In addition, Apollo has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,260,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on October 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Piper Sandler, Cowen and Stifel are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum and Lake Street are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed by Apollo with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which was declared effective by the SEC on May 19, 2021. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

