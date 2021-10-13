SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised

(PLX AI) – SAP Q3 EBIT EUR 1,250 million.Q3 EBIT margin 18.2%Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,100 million vs. estimate EUR 1,990 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 30.7% vs. estimate 29.6%Earnings per share decreased 10% to €1.19 (IFRS) and increased 2% to €1.74 …

(PLX AI) – SAP Q3 EBIT EUR 1,250 million.Q3 EBIT margin 18.2%Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,100 million vs. estimate EUR 1,990 millionQ3 adjusted EBIT margin 30.7% vs. estimate 29.6%Earnings per share decreased 10% to €1.19 (IFRS) and increased 2% to €1.74 … (PLX AI) – SAP Q3 EBIT EUR 1,250 million.

Q3 EBIT margin 18.2%

Q3 adjusted EBIT EUR 2,100 million vs. estimate EUR 1,990 million

Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 30.7% vs. estimate 29.6%

Earnings per share decreased 10% to €1.19 (IFRS) and increased 2% to €1.74 (non-IFRS), including another strong contribution from Sapphire Ventures

SAP now expects: €9.4 - 9.6 billion cloud revenue at constant currencies (2020: €8.09 billion), up 16% to 19% at constant currencies. The previous range was €9.3 - 9.5 billion at constant currencies

€23.8 - 24.2 billion cloud and software revenue at constant currencies (2020: €23.23 billion), up 2% to 4% at constant currencies. The previous range was €23.6 - 24.0 billion at constant currencies

€8.1 - 8.3 billion operating profit at constant currencies (2020: €8.29 billion), flat to down 2% at constant currencies. The previous range was €7.95 - 8.25 billion at constant currencies



SAP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



