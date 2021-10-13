checkAd

New Data up to 8-Years for Genentech’s Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) Show Early and Ongoing Treatment Significantly Reduced Risk of Requiring a Walking Aid in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis and Disability Progression in Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced new long-term data that reinforce the benefit of early initiation and ongoing treatment of Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) on disability progression in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), as well as safety outcomes for an analysis of a shorter two-hour infusion in minority populations. Ocrevus data from all clinical trials consistently show a favorable benefit-risk profile over eight years. Genentech and research partners will also present four late-breaking abstracts to share the latest data regarding COVID-19 and vaccine response in patients treated with Ocrevus. These data are being presented virtually at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).

“Many neurologists have had first-hand experience with Ocrevus over eight years in clinical trials and witnessed the consistently favorable efficacy and safety outcomes in RMS and PPMS, especially the reductions in progression to disability when given early in the disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Additionally, the new safety analysis of the shorter two-hour Ocrevus infusion is encouraging particularly for groups that are often underrepresented in clinical trials. We continue our commitment to diversity and health equity in clinical trial participation and access to treatment.”

Phase III OPERA I and OPERA II open-label extension (OLE): Sustained reduction in disability progression and low relapse rates in RMS

Long-term Ocrevus treatment continues to demonstrate sustained reduction in disability progression and suppression of disease activity in people with RMS. Earlier intervention with Ocrevus resulted in a 35% reduction in the risk of patients with RMS needing a walking aid over 7.5 years compared with patients who switched from interferon beta-1a to Ocrevus after the 96-week double-blind period (5.2% vs. 7.0%, respectively; 95% CI: 0.65 [0.44–0.97]; p=0.034). The risk was measured by the length of time until a person reached a score on the Expanded Disability Status Scale of 6 or greater (EDSS≥6) that was sustained for at least 48 weeks in a post-hoc analysis. Data also showed that switching from interferon beta-1a to Ocrevus at the start of the OLE period was associated with a rapid and robust reduction in annualized relapse rate (ARR) that was maintained through the 5.5-year OLE period. ARR was 0.2 pre-switch, 0.1 after one year of Ocrevus treatment and 0.03 after 5.5 years of Ocrevus treatment in the OLE. Ocrevus continuers maintained a low ARR of 0.03 after 7.5 years of Ocrevus treatment.

