Pherecydes Pharma Publishes Its Half-year 2021 Financial Results and Assesses Its Positive Development Momentum

Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces its financial results for the first half of the year to June 30, 2021 and assesses its activities and development prospects.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, says: “The first half of 2021 was marked by the strengthening of our financial capabilities following our IPO, the granting of a €2 million State-Guaranteed Loan by Bpifrance and the renegotiation of our PhagoProd subsidy with the European Commission. We have thus accelerated our development plan and strengthened our teams with the recruitment of 10 new members of staff. This structuring of the company has enabled us to provide a response to the growing demand for our products within the framework of compassionate treatment, to prepare our PhagoDAIR clinical study, to file a dossier requesting early access program (AAC)1 for our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages and to accompany the PhagoPied (treatment of S. aureus infection of diabetic foot ulcers) and PhagOS (treatment of S. aureus osteoarticular infection of hips and knee prostheses) clinical studies. To date, 36 patients have benefited from compassionate treatment approved by the ANSM (French Health authorities) with our anti-Staphylococcus aureus or anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages, in various indications and with different routes of administration. We have also been able to ensure the production, in accordance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice), of several batches of phages that can be used within the framework of AAC and clinical studies”.