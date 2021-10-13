Oxurion NV Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2 Study Evaluating THR-687 for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist holding potential as a next generation first line therapy for DME, currently a $4.5 billion market opportunity

THR-687 also holds promise for treatment of wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration) and RVO (Retinal Vein Occlusion) thereby expanding the combined addressable annual market potential to $12 billion

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – October 13, 2021 – 07.00 AM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announces that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating THR-687 in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) (study name “INTEGRAL”).



Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Oxurion, comments: “We are delighted to have dosed the first patient in Part A of this important Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess multiple doses of THR-687 in treatment naïve patients suffering from DME. We believe that THR-687, based on its differentiated mode of action and the data generated to date, has the potential to become a first line treatment option for DME patients who require much better clinical outcomes. Beyond DME, THR-687 also holds promise to improve the standard of care of patients with wet AMD and RVO, altogether unlocking a $12 billion annual market opportunity. In addition to this important milestone with THR-687, we have recently announced positive Phase 2 data from Part A of the KALAHARI study evaluating THR-149 in patients who have responded suboptimally to anti-VEGF therapy, which could allow us to grow the $4.5 billion DME market. With THR-687 and THR-149, Oxurion has the potential to help millions of patients with eye disease achieve improved vision and to create significant value for our shareholders.”

The INTEGRAL study is a Phase 2, randomized, multicenter trial and is the first study in which multiple intravitreal injections of THR-687 will be administered in humans.

The two-part study will assess two dose levels of multiple THR-687 injections (Part A) and, if successful, go on to evaluate the efficacy and safety of THR-687 versus aflibercept (the current standard of care) for the treatment of DME (Part B).