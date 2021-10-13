checkAd

Oxurion NV Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2 Study Evaluating THR-687 for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 07:00  |  40   |   |   

  • THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist holding potential as a next generation first line therapy for DME, currently a $4.5 billion market opportunity
  • THR-687 also holds promise for treatment of wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration) and RVO (Retinal Vein Occlusion) thereby expanding the combined addressable annual market potential to $12 billion

Leuven, BE, Boston, MA, US – October 13, 2021 – 07.00 AM CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with a clinical stage portfolio in vascular retinal disorders, announces that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating THR-687 in patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) (study name “INTEGRAL”).   

Tom Graney, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Oxurion, comments: “We are delighted to have dosed the first patient in Part A of this important Phase 2 clinical trial designed to assess multiple doses of THR-687 in treatment naïve patients suffering from DME. We believe that THR-687, based on its differentiated mode of action and the data generated to date, has the potential to become a first line treatment option for DME patients who require much better clinical outcomes. Beyond DME, THR-687 also holds promise to improve the standard of care of patients with wet AMD and RVO, altogether unlocking a $12 billion annual market opportunity. In addition to this important milestone with THR-687, we have recently announced positive Phase 2 data from Part A of the KALAHARI study evaluating THR-149 in patients who have responded suboptimally to anti-VEGF therapy, which could allow us to grow the $4.5 billion DME market. With THR-687 and THR-149, Oxurion has the potential to help millions of patients with eye disease achieve improved vision and to create significant value for our shareholders.”

The INTEGRAL study is a Phase 2, randomized, multicenter trial and is the first study in which multiple intravitreal injections of THR-687 will be administered in humans.

The two-part study will assess two dose levels of multiple THR-687 injections (Part A) and, if successful, go on to evaluate the efficacy and safety of THR-687 versus aflibercept (the current standard of care) for the treatment of DME (Part B).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oxurion NV Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 2 Study Evaluating THR-687 for the treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) THR-687 is a potent pan-RGD integrin antagonist holding potential as a next generation first line therapy for DME, currently a $4.5 billion market opportunity THR-687 also holds promise for treatment of wet AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Billy Goat Brands Appoints Coffee Expert Strother Simpson to Advisory Board
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
DZS Partners with Aminia to Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions to Malaysia
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...