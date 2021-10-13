checkAd

Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant from Prima System French feasibility study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 07:00  |  34   |   |   

Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant from
Prima System French feasibility study

  • PRIMA implant is well tolerated and safe in patients 36 months after implantation
  • Implant is highly stable with no lifetime deteriorations observed
  • PRIMA can potentially provide meaningful visual acuity improvement

Paris, France, 13.10.2021 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces positive long-term data from patients implanted with PRIMA, a state-of-the-art implantable chip. The data were presented at The Eye and The Chip – Virtual Event, held October 3-5, 2021.

Dr. Yannick Le Mer, Head of Vitreo-retinal Unit at Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild Hospital in Paris and Principal Investigator of the PRIMAvera pivotal study, commented: “I was delighted to present such positive scientific data about PRIMA, our proprietary breakthrough sub-retinal wireless implant. PRIMA can be implanted easily without causing severe or untreatable complications. Furthermore, the implant is shown to be reliable in patients for over 36 months post implantation. These encouraging results position Pixium’s PRIMA implant, and the whole Prima System, as a realistic potential solution for people who suffer from loss of central vision due to dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD), a large patient population with no solutions to improve their low quality of life currently on the market.

PRIMA, Pixium’s proprietary subretinal implant for Atrophic Dry AMD, was shown in clinical trials to be easily and safely implanted in patients, thanks to the unique design of the implant itself and Pixium’s proprietary delivery system used for implantations (Figure 1).

In the French feasibility study, five patients were observed and followed for up to 36 months post implantation, demonstrating no implant lifetime failure. These observations are in line with in vitro reliability studies that showed the implants to be 100% reliable with pixels reliability of over 90%, for over 20 years.

Results from the feasibility study of compensation for blindness with the Prima System in patients with Dry AMD have shown:

  • A significant improvement of to up logMAR 0.9 in visual acuity
  • PRIMA implants are well tolerated and safe in the implanted subjects
  • Integration of natural and artificial vision
  • No decrease of residual natural visual acuity in any of the patients
  • Unprecedented improvement in daily reading tasks demonstrating the feasibility of living with PRIMA
    Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant from Prima System French feasibility study Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant fromPrima System French feasibility study PRIMA implant is well tolerated and safe in patients 36 months after implantationImplant is highly stable with no …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Billy Goat Brands Appoints Coffee Expert Strother Simpson to Advisory Board
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
DZS Partners with Aminia to Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions to Malaysia
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...