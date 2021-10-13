Pixium Vision announces positive long-term follow-up scientific data on PRIMA implant from Prima System French feasibility study

Paris, France, 13.10. 202 1 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces positive long-term data from patients implanted with PRIMA, a state-of-the-art implantable chip. The data were presented at The Eye and The Chip – Virtual Event, held October 3-5, 2021.

Dr. Yannick Le Mer, Head of Vitreo-retinal Unit at Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild Hospital in Paris and Principal Investigator of the PRIMAvera pivotal study, commented: “I was delighted to present such positive scientific data about PRIMA, our proprietary breakthrough sub-retinal wireless implant. PRIMA can be implanted easily without causing severe or untreatable complications. Furthermore, the implant is shown to be reliable in patients for over 36 months post implantation. These encouraging results position Pixium’s PRIMA implant, and the whole Prima System, as a realistic potential solution for people who suffer from loss of central vision due to dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry AMD), a large patient population with no solutions to improve their low quality of life currently on the market.”

PRIMA, Pixium’s proprietary subretinal implant for Atrophic Dry AMD, was shown in clinical trials to be easily and safely implanted in patients, thanks to the unique design of the implant itself and Pixium’s proprietary delivery system used for implantations (Figure 1).

In the French feasibility study, five patients were observed and followed for up to 36 months post implantation, demonstrating no implant lifetime failure. These observations are in line with in vitro reliability studies that showed the implants to be 100% reliable with pixels reliability of over 90%, for over 20 years.

Results from the feasibility study of compensation for blindness with the Prima System in patients with Dry AMD have shown: