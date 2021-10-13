Hyloris Acquires Breakthrough, Patented Technology to Develop and Market Aspirin IV in the U.S. in Acute Coronary Syndrome

Potential to revolutionise the current treatment paradigm and become the cornerstone therapy for patients with suspected acute coronary syndrome

Enables accelerated development of HY-073 (IV acetylsalicylic acid), bringing the anticipated FDA submission date forward to end 2023

Initially targeting a total addressable patient population of ~2 million in the U.S.



Liège, Belgium – 13 October 2021 – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today announces that it has entered into an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rhoshan”), to develop, manufacture and commercialise intravenous acetylsalicylic acid (previously known as Hyloris’ HY-073) for the treatment of patients with suspected acute coronary syndromes (ACS). Acetylsalicylic acid IV is currently not available in the U.S. and Hyloris anticipates commercialising the product in the U.S. with its own future sales force targeting cardiologists in the hospital setting.

Coronary heart disease (CHD) is a common term for the build-up of plaque in the heart’s arteries, and is the leading cause of mortality in the U.S.1 CHD can lead to ACS, life-threatening conditions that account for 50% of all cardiovascular disease-related deaths, including acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), unstable angina (chest pain that may signal an impending heart attack) or sudden cardiac death. About 2 million patients with acute myocardial infarction and unstable angina are admitted to the hospital each year in the U.S.2

“Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals believes that the clinical impact of injectable Aspirin could be tremendous, starting in the cardiovascular setting. Every minute is critical when treating a suspected myocardial infarction, and this product has the potential to save precious time in this hyperacute setting,” said Hitha Palepu, Chief Executive Officer of Rhoshan Pharmaceuticals. “Our partnership with Hyloris aligns our development expertise with their experience in commercialisation, and we look forward to the collective impact we can have on making healthcare better, together.”