checkAd

Turnover Fagron increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 07:00  |  13   |   |   

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2021 – 7.00 am CET

Turnover Fagron increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million

Highlights of Q3-2021

  • Turnover increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million (+4.6% at constant exchange rates)
  • Strong turnover growth in Latin and North America
  • Turnover declines in EMEA due to a combination of factors
  • Fagron expects for FY 2021 turnover growth with a REBITDA on the lower end of the bandwidth of between € 118 million and € 124 million
  • Fagron will organize Capital Markets Day in Q1-2022

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron: “Fagron’s 5.4% turnover growth in the third quarter of 2021 is the result of good developments in both Latin and North America and a decline of the turnover in EMEA due to a combination of factors.

The turnover of EMEA declined 7.8% this quarter. At Compounding Services, the turnover decline was mainly the result of the registration of non-sterile compoundings by third parties in 2020. The decline in the turnover at Brands and Essentials was caused by a combination of the fading demand for COVID-19 related products, slow recovery of elective care and doctor visits, pressure on the supply chain because of the Corona pandemic and slight delay in the commissioning of the repackaging facility in Poland.

Latin America showed turnover growth of 13.3%. Our competitive position continues to improve despite the volatile market environment. With our focus on prevention, we are well-positioned in this region to benefit from the increased demand for lifestyle enhancement products.

North America saw continued strong turnover growth of 20.7% in the third quarter, mainly because of good results at Compounding Services. The expansion of the product range and the conclusion of new contracts at Fagron Sterile Services are bearing fruit and we are on track to realize the turnover target.

The ongoing global vaccination programs will allow further normalization of the markets in which we operate. However, the pace at which this will happen also depends on the development of the Corona pandemic and the consequences thereof for Fagron. With our focus areas we are well positioned to benefit from increased emphasis on prevention and a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, we remain actively looking at acquisition opportunities, in EMEA and North America in particular.

Based on the above, we expect to realize turnover growth with a REBITDA on the lower end of the bandwidth of between € 118 million and € 124 million for the full year 2021.

During the Capital Markets Day which we are organizing in the first quarter of 2022 we will present a strategic update and medium-term objectives for both the three regions and for Fagron as a whole.”

Please open the link below for the press release:
Turnover Fagron increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Turnover Fagron increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 13 October 2021 – 7.00 am CET Turnover Fagron increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million Highlights of Q3-2021 Turnover increases 5.4% to € 142.4 million (+4.6% at constant exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Better Therapeutics, Inc. Announce Registration Statement ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Standard Lithium Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and Update of Inferred Mineral ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Billy Goat Brands Appoints Coffee Expert Strother Simpson to Advisory Board
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
DZS Partners with Aminia to Bring Cutting-Edge Fiber Broadband Solutions to Malaysia
Fortuna reports record third quarter 2021 production of 87,950 gold equivalent (1) ounces
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...