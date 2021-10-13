checkAd

Data up to 8-years for Roche’s OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show early and ongoing treatment significantly reduced risk of requiring a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis and disability progression in primary progressive multiple sclerosis

  • 35% reduction in risk of needing a walking aid in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) after 7.5 years vs. initiation 2 years later in Phase III open-label extension (OLE)
  • 29% reduction in 48-week confirmed disability progression in primary progressive MS (PPMS) after 8 years vs. initiation after double-blind period in Phase III OLE
  • New 8-year safety data show consistent benefit-risk profile across all OCREVUS clinical trials
  • Shorter 2-hour infusion of OCREVUS was equally well-tolerated in Black, African-American, Hispanic and Latino populations compared with overall study populations across three studies
  • Roche and research partners will be presenting late-breaking data on COVID-19 in treated patients

Basel, 13 October 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced new long-term data that reinforce the benefit of early initiation and ongoing treatment of OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) on disability progression in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS), as well as safety outcomes for an analysis of shorter 2-hour infusion in minority populations. OCREVUS data from all clinical trials consistently show a favourable benefit-risk profile over eight years. Roche and research partners will also present four late-breaking abstracts to share the latest data regarding COVID-19 and vaccine response in patients treated with OCREVUS. These data are being presented virtually at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS).

“Many neurologists have had first-hand experience with OCREVUS over eight years in clinical trials and witnessed the consistently favourable efficacy and safety outcomes in RMS and PPMS, especially the reductions in progression to disability when given early in the disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D. Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “Additionally, the new safety analysis of the shorter two-hour OCREVUS infusion is encouraging particularly for groups that are often underrepresented in clinical trials. We continue our commitment to diversity and health equity in clinical trial participation and access to treatment.”

