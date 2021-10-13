checkAd

ObsEva Announces Relationship with Syneos Health to Commercialize Linzagolix

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
-Linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, is pending regulatory approval in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of uterine fibroids-

-Financing agreement with JGB Management to fund the planned launch of linzagolix as well as other development and operational expenses-

- Amendment of Kissei exclusive license and supply agreement -

 

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

 

GENEVA, Switzerland, October 13, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving women’s reproductive health today announced a strategic relationship with Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYHN), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, to commercialize linzagolix.

Linzagolix has the potential to be a best-in-class GnRH receptor antagonist for the treatment of uterine fibroids due to its efficacy and favorable tolerability profile.1,2,3 If approved, it would be the only GnRH antagonist for uterine fibroids with unique and flexible dosing options, as well as the first to offer a low dose option to address the needs of women who cannot or do not want to take hormones.1,4 Linzagolix is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 (EDELWEISS 3) study as a potential treatment for endometriosis-associated pain.

Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of ObsEva, commented, “We are thrilled to work with Syneos Health on the commercialization of linzagolix. With a leading women’s health sales force, Syneos Health is uniquely suited to support our goal of offering relief to women suffering from uterine fibroids. While traditional partnering arrangements with large pharma companies were considered, we believe that Syneos Health offers ObsEva the best option to maximize and maintain control, value and optionality for this important product.   This Syneos Health relationship, together with the newly announced financing facility and revised Kissei license terms, provides ObsEva with a strong foundation to execute on its commercialization plans.”

“We are proud to work with ObsEva on the development of a critical treatment that has the potential to change the lives of women suffering from uterine fibroids,” said Michelle Keefe, President, Commercial Solutions at Syneos Health. “We are excited to support ObsEva in their launch utilizing our full-service commercial model including agency, field team, and operations support for linzagolix in both the U.S. and Europe.”

