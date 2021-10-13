checkAd

DGAP-News Hypoport SE: platform-based business models grow despite pronounced effect of holiday period during the summer months

Hypoport SE: platform-based business models grow despite pronounced effect of holiday period during the summer months

13.10.2021 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Operational key figures for Q1-Q3 2021


Hypoport SE: platform-based business models grow despite pronounced effect of holiday period during the summer months
 

- Transaction volume on Europace up by 16 per cent compared with first nine months of 2020

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with a rise of nearly 70 per cent; increase of nearly 30 per cent for the savings banks

- Value AG's valuation volume and FIO's sales volume up by more than 20 per cent

- Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform for the housing industry increases by more than 20 per cent

- Insurance portfolios migrated to the SMART INSUR platform with an over 20 per cent rise in volume of premiums


Berlin, 13 October 2021: The Hypoport Group's platform-based business models recorded double-digit percentage increases in their operational key figures for the first nine months of 2021. These growth rates were once again well above those of the respective markets in which the businesses operate.

Credit Platform segment: In the first nine months of 2021, Europace increased its transaction volume* by a significant 16 per cent. The total volume climbed to €76 billion, while the transaction volume per sales day** advanced by 17 per cent to €403 million. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 20 per cent to €63 billion. In the second-largest product group, building finance, the transaction volume held steady at around €10 billion even though the market as a whole shrank slightly. The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, went up by 13 per cent to €3 billion whereas the overall market experienced a significant downturn.

